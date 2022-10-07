Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For November 2nd

Genworth Financial, Inc. GNW today announced it would issue its earnings release containing third quarter results after the market closes on November 1, 2022. A conference call will be held on November 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter's results.

Genworth's earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company's website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth's conference call will be accessible via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Genworth's November 2nd conference call is 888-208-1820 or 323-794-2110 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 6660018. To participate in the call by webcast, register at http://investor.genworth.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for one year.

Prior to Genworth's conference call, our publicly traded subsidiary, Enact Holdings, Inc. (Enact) ACT, announced it will hold a conference call on November 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results from the third quarter. Enact's conference call can be accessed via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Enact's November 2nd conference call is 833-634-2594 or 412-902-4104 (outside the U.S.); participants should ask to be joined into the Enact Holdings, Inc. call. To participate in the call by webcast, register at https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. GNW is a Fortune 500 holding company focused on empowering families to navigate the aging journey with confidence, now and in the future. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides guidance, products, and services that help people understand their caregiving options and fund their long-term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact ACT, a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth visit genworth.com, and for more information on Enact visit enactmi.com.

