Integra LifeSciences to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on October 26, 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART, a leading global medical technology company, will release third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra's management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live call is accessible by dialing 866-571-0905 and using the passcode 1121226#. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company's website at www.integralife.com.

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations homepage of Integra's website at www.integralife.com. A replay of the call will be available until November 7, 2022, by dialing 866-583-1035 and using the passcode 1121226#. 

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox® , MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen® , NeuraWrap™ , PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com   

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com


