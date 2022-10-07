Submit Release
News Search

There were 354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,657 in the last 365 days.

Order Regarding Hurricane Ian and the Computation of Time

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Hurricane Ian

 

ORDER

On September 28, 2022, the Governor of South Carolina issued an executive order declaring that a state of emergency existed throughout the State of South Carolina in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.  Exec. Order 2022-28 

On September 30, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina.  Although mandatory evacuation orders were not issued, county and/or state government offices were closed ­­in numerous counties on September 29 and 30, 2022, and many counties along the coast of South Carolina suffered wind and storm surge damage caused by Ian.   

In light of the foregoing, and pursuant to Rule 611 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules, this Court finds that Hurricane Ian adversely affected the ability of many lawyers and litigants to comply with deadlines in court proceedings.  Accordingly, this Court finds it appropriate to declare the days of Thursday and Friday, September 29 and 30, 2022 to be statewide "holidays" for the purposes of computing time under Rule 263 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules; Rule 6 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure; Rule 35 of the South Carolina Rules of Criminal Procedure; and Rule 3 of the South Carolina Rules of Magistrates Court.

s/Donald W. Beatty                        C.J.

s/John W. Kittredge                           J.

s/Kaye G. Hearn                                J.

s/John Cannon Few                           J.

s/George C. James, Jr.                      J.

 

Columbia, South Carolina
October 7, 2022

 

 


You just read:

Order Regarding Hurricane Ian and the Computation of Time

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.