Order Regarding Hurricane Ian and the Computation of Time

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Hurricane Ian

ORDER

On September 28, 2022, the Governor of South Carolina issued an executive order declaring that a state of emergency existed throughout the State of South Carolina in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Exec. Order 2022-28

On September 30, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. Although mandatory evacuation orders were not issued, county and/or state government offices were closed ­­in numerous counties on September 29 and 30, 2022, and many counties along the coast of South Carolina suffered wind and storm surge damage caused by Ian.

In light of the foregoing, and pursuant to Rule 611 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules, this Court finds that Hurricane Ian adversely affected the ability of many lawyers and litigants to comply with deadlines in court proceedings. Accordingly, this Court finds it appropriate to declare the days of Thursday and Friday, September 29 and 30, 2022 to be statewide "holidays" for the purposes of computing time under Rule 263 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules; Rule 6 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure; Rule 35 of the South Carolina Rules of Criminal Procedure; and Rule 3 of the South Carolina Rules of Magistrates Court.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina

October 7, 2022



