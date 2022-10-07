NDCS teammates honored at annual awards ceremony

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-67)

CONTACT Laura Strimple/Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

October 6, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Each and every day, team members at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) carry out the mission to keep people safe. Honors were given to the best of the best for their achievements in 2021 to mentor, provide leadership, customer and community service, training, and more at the department’s annual awards ceremony on Wednesday October 5 at the Lancaster Education Center.

“This event has been and continues to be one of the highlights of our year,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “The 2,300 people who make up NDCS serve the citizens of Nebraska 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This is an opportunity to show our gratitude for their dedication.”

Awards were presented by Dir. Frakes, who is retiring on October 7, and newly named Interim Director Diane Sabatka-Rine. Recipients represented each of the agency’s nine facilities, plus other administrative offices. Award categories included: Team Members of the Year, Supervisors/Managers of the Year, Leadership, In the Line of Duty, Outstanding Ambassador, Customer Focused, One Team/One Vision, Excellence in Mentoring, Special Teams Member and the Partnership Award.

NDCS has recognized outstanding leaders within the agency since 1992. Criteria for each award varies and nominations are solicited from across NDCS.

“It is amazing the depth and breadth of talent that we have at NDCS,” noted Dir. Frakes. “Our team members take a great deal of pride in what they do, as they should. They have challenging roles and responsibilities in managing incarcerated individuals. Their accomplishments should be commended.”

This year, NDCS presented the Partnership Award to Peru State College (PSC) for its collaboration in developing the Corrections Leadership Scholarship Program. That award was accepted by Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, Dr. Paul Turman and Peru State College Workforce Liaison, Shawn Sherman.

Calling the initiative, a “game-changer for the agency,” Dir. Frakes thanked administrators from PSC and the State College System for their commitment to the program and bringing it to fruition. “This program is going to continue to grow and ultimately, it will lead to the development of outstanding leaders, who will come to work at NDCS with the necessary skills and training as corrections professionals.”

###

List of 2022 NDCS Employee Annual Award recipients

Team Members of the Year: Nicholas Burr, Sergeant, OCC; Zachary Haller, Corporal, WEC; Kelsey Hetrick, Case Manager, NCYF; Candace Mangers, Corporal, NCCW; Theresa McIntosh, Sergeant, CCC-L; Leigh Porter, Pharmacy Technician, Pharmacy; Trevin Ryder, Corporal, NSP; Daniel Shaffer, Corporal, TSCI; Lisa Stanton, Agency Budget Management Analyst, Central Office; Denly Thompson, Corporal, CCC-O

Supervisors/Managers of the Year: Nate Bornemeier, Engineering Administrator, Central Office; Colt Heiden, Lieutenant, NSP; Teri James, Recreation Manager, TSCI; Todd Langan, Unit Case Manager, CCC-O; Mike Latka, Unit Case Manager, OCC; Olivia Moser, Clinical Program Manager, NSP; Lydell Pinneo, Unit Case Manager, NCCW; Brian Sherwood, Unit Case Manager, RTC; Christine Wilson, Food Service Manager, CCC-L

Leadership Award: Ken Sturdy, Training Manager, Staff Training Academy

In the Line of Duty Award: Victor Linchenko, Plumber, RTC

Outstanding Ambassador: Dylan Dreher, Lieutenant, NCCW

Customer Focused Award: Michelle Kringle, Unit Case Manager, NCCW

One Team/One Vision Award: NDCS Accounting Team: Cleo Abshire, Damaris Avila, Kerin Bunstock, Melissa Campbell, Anna Chen, Jerolyn Crosier, Tamra D’Andrea, Laura Degenhardt, Mary Dezort, Kathy Eurich, Steve Ferris, Mike Flood, Kim Hansen, Lori Heyen, Phung Hoang, Jennifer Jepsen, Kathleen Kelly, Josh Koehler, Jennifer Lantry, Renee Lubash, Kara Martin, Amy Miller, Karl Neemann, May Ngo, Barb Peters, Jacey Roeth, Jim Ullman, Shelly Yost

Excellence in Mentoring Award: Shane Thurman, Sergeant, RTC

Special Teams Member: Mike Dorton, Unit Case Manager, CCC-L

Partnership Award: Peru State College

NDCS Facility List

Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L)

Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O)

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW)

Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF)

Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP)

Omaha Correctional Center (OCC)

Reception and Treatment Center (RTC)

Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI)

Work Ethic Camp (WEC)