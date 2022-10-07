Submit Release
Author and Vandalia native Paul Stroble to speak at Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site on Oct. 8

VANDALIA A Vandalia native who has published 24 books, including some about his hometown, will appear at the Vandalia Statehouse on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a special presentation titled "Inspired by Vandalia."

Paul Stroble will speak at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Stroble was born and raised in Vandalia. His books include two that are specifically about the city. He's written poetry books based on Vandalia and others that are religious curriculum and include Vandalia anecdotes.

During his visit to the Vandalia Statehouse, Stroble will have copies of his new poetry book, "Four Mile," available for purchase. Proceeds from book sales will be donated to the Vandalia Statehouse.

Stroble is the son of the late Paul and Mildred Stroble, lifelong residents of Vandalia, and he also has family roots in Brownstown and Ramsey. After graduating from Vandalia Community High School, he attended Greenville University, Yale Divinity School and University of Virginia.

He is currently an adjunct professor at Webster University in St. Louis, teaching courses in philosophy and religion. His wife, Beth, is a former English teacher at Vandalia Community High School and currently serves as the chancellor of Webster University.

The Vandalia Statehouse, which is Illinois' oldest existing capitol building, is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Vandalia was the state capital for 20 years, 1819-1839, and the Vandalia Statehouse is the third capitol in the community, 1836-1839. It was in the Statehouse where Abraham Lincoln served in the House of Representatives, was enrolled as a lawyer, and entered his first formal opposition to slavery. It was also in the Statehouse that the city of Chicago received its charter.

 

