Local Jewelry Artist Hangs Her Own Shingle in Deephaven, Minnesota
EINPresswire.com/ -- When artist Anne Waddell Toohey decided it was time to leave the nest of her dining room studio, she knew exactly what to do! She reached out to local realtor Natalie Webster, from Excelsior Real Estate. Natalie then referred Anne to local commercial Broker Laura Hotvet, with Christianson & Co. This chain of events led to Anne finding the perfect spot to open her studio and retail location. As proven here, the power of experienced women connectors will produce positive results! Laura and Anne formed an immediate bond, and the steps to find the perfect place for this special artist were quickly put into action.
Anne and Laura toured several local commercial spaces, but once Anne saw the space nestled in the corner of Deephaven Court, she knew she found her new studio. Voted “Most Likely to be an Artist” in High School, Anne could often be found tinkering and soldering metal into art, and eventually graduated from college with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Metalsmithing and Jewelry Design. Anne developed her artistry into a full-blown business, developing relationships with the Minnesota Vikings, creating one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces for fans of all ages, and working with other local independent business owners who sell her popular pieces.
Monterae Carter, Foundation Programs Manager, describes the process “When the Minnesota Vikings Foundation started looking for a local artist to collaborate on a unique project, Anne Waddell Jewelry was an immediate choice. Not only did Anne understand the vision, but she also added her own special touches to every piece that really made the fundraising program successful. The Purple Turf Jewelry Collection is a beautiful collaboration led by like-minded female community leaders. We can only hope to work with Anne on future projects in her brand-new space”. Drawing her inspirations from the world around her, including the imperfections often found in nature, Anne has the perfect studio space located within the natural surroundings of Deephaven.
Reflecting on the new space, Anne says “It feels amazing to be in my own space that allows me to create jewelry and meet with customers. This studio gives my clients the unique opportunity to see where their jewelry is made. I’m technically four years into my business, moving into my studio is a new beginning with endless possibilities ahead.”
Anne Waddell Jewelry plans to open her studio on November 5th from 11 am-3 pm and invites you to join her in the celebration! Her new location at 18279 Minnetonka Blvd will have a welcoming area to consult about your custom jewelry needs, and a large area for her to weld and create her unique pieces. Don’t forget to contact her for your special occasions or holiday gift needs.
You can find out more information and see examples of her work on her website: https://waddelljewelry.com/
If you need commercial space to call your own, contact Laura Hotvet at laurahotvet@christiansonandco.com or find out more at www.SpaceAvailableMN.com
For your residential real estate needs, contact Natalie Webster at natalie@nataliewebster.com
Laura Hotvet
