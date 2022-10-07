Governor Ducey Makes New Appointments to Superior Courts

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Danielle Kamps Constant to the Pima County Superior Court and Darci Weede to the Yuma County Superior Court.

“I am delighted to appoint Danielle and Darci to their respective courts in Pima and Yuma counties,” said Governor Ducey. “Danielle’s broad experience in the public and private sectors will benefit the court greatly and allow her to quickly take to the job. Darci’s extensive experience, including civil, criminal, and family law demonstrate her strong work ethic and ability to serve Yuma County well.”

Danielle Kamps Constant, Pima County Superior Court

The vacancy on the Pima County Superior Court was created by the retirement of Judge Deborah Bernini.

Danielle Kamps Constant is currently the managing partner of the Jennings Strouss & Salmon Tucson office, and has been with the firm since 2017. In addition to being managing partner, Danielle practices civil litigation with an emphasis on eminent domain and real estate litigation. She also handles government agency defense, insurance defense, employment and family law matters. Danielle also serves as a Judge Pro Tem for the Pima County Superior Court.

Prior to joining Jennings Strouss & Salmon, Danielle was a civil litigator at Gust Rosenfeld. Danielle’s career also includes substantial time in public service as a prosecutor at the Pima County Attorney’s Office. For 12 years she handled felony and misdemeanor jury trials, evidentiary hearings, bench trials and other proceedings. During this time she was named Felony Prosecutor of the Year by the Southern Arizona Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

An active member of her community, Danielle serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army of Southern Arizona and volunteers for pro bono cases through her firm. Since 2017, she has served as a judge for law school competitions, continuously mentoring students.

Danielle received her bachelors degree in history from Dordt University in Iowa in 1999 before graduating from the University of Arizona College of Law in 2002.

Darci Weede, Yuma County Superior Court

The vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court was created by the approval of a new division by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. When a vacancy occurs, the vacancy is filled by gubernatorial appointment until candidates can qualify for the next general election.

Darci Weede currently serves as a full-time Judge Pro Tem in the Yuma County Justice Court Precinct One. She presides over all misdemeanor criminal matters, including bench and jury trials and all motions filed. Darci also handles some felony initial appearances, order of protection hearings and civil matters.

Prior to her current position, Darci worked as a private attorney at the law firm of Mary K. Boyte and served as an Assistant Attorney General with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Protective Services and Child Support Enforcement Sections before becoming a Supervising Attorney for the Child Support Enforcement Section.

Darci also worked at the Yuma County Attorney’s Office for approximately two years where she prosecuted misdemeanor and felony criminal matters. Throughout her career as an attorney she appeared in more than 5,000 civil and criminal cases. She has also served on the Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence since 2019.

Darci’s service to her community is not limited to the courtroom. She is a member of the Yuma Optimist Club and involved in both the Girl Scouts and Yuma 4-H.

Darci graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Justice Studies. She received her law degree from Pace University School of Law in White Plains, New York. Darci has resided in Yuma with her family for more than 17 years.

