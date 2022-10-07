Hawaii Department ot Transportation alerts public to training scenario being held at Molokai Airport

Main, News Posted on Oct 7, 2022 in Airports News

KAUNAKAKAI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) wants to alert the public of a triennial exercise to be held at Molokai Airport (MKK) on Friday, Oct. 8 from approximately 10:30 a.m. and lasting a few hours.

The exercise is to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) during a simulated disaster scenario.

Besides airport personnel there will be other support agencies participating and HDOT wants to alert the public that emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving about MKK. As part of the training exercise there could be a simulated aircraft crash and manikins used to portray victims.

Once again this is only an exercise on Friday, October 7. Any questions should be directed towards the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

###