Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,040 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Department ot Transportation alerts public to training scenario being held at Molokai Airport

Posted on Oct 7, 2022 in Airports News, Main, News

KAUNAKAKAI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) wants to alert the public of a triennial exercise to be held at Molokai Airport (MKK) on Friday, Oct. 8 from approximately 10:30 a.m. and lasting a few hours.

The exercise is to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) during a simulated disaster scenario.

Besides airport personnel there will be other support agencies participating and HDOT wants to alert the public that emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving about MKK. As part of the training exercise there could be a simulated aircraft crash and manikins used to portray victims.

Once again this is only an exercise on Friday, October 7. Any questions should be directed towards the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

###

You just read:

Hawaii Department ot Transportation alerts public to training scenario being held at Molokai Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.