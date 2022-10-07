UPDATED: Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 7-10) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – There are no full freeway closures for improvement projects scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 7-10), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Ongoing ramp closures along eastbound US 60 near Loop 101 will be in place for city of Tempe water line repair work. I-17 will also have some lane restrictions in place. Drivers should allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed until approximately Oct. 30 for city of Tempe water line repair work. The eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive is also closed. Detour: Alternate routes include exiting eastbound US 60 to southbound Rural or Dobson roads and using Baseline or Guadalupe roads to access southbound Loop 101 or McClintock Drive.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.