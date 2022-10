Inq-ITS Offers 3-Month Access To Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Inq-ITS offers all schools impacted by Ian access to their virtual science labs and features for the remainder of 2022.

BERLIN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, Inq-ITS is offering 3-month unlimited access to communities affected.Inq-ITS provides virtual science labs and features like real-time alerts and auto-graded reports for teachers, and an AI-tutor for students.During remote learning at the onset of COVID, Inq-ITS found via their research that students responded well to the personalized feedback that the labs provide; in fact, many students did better in Science learning remotely with Inq-ITS than they did during their previous semester learning in class.