Inq-ITS Offers 3-Month Access To Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Inq-ITS offers all schools impacted by Ian access to their virtual science labs and features for the remainder of 2022.BERLIN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, Inq-ITS is offering 3-month unlimited access to communities affected.
Inq-ITS provides virtual science labs and features like real-time alerts and auto-graded reports for teachers, and an AI-tutor for students.
During remote learning at the onset of COVID, Inq-ITS found via their research that students responded well to the personalized feedback that the labs provide; in fact, many students did better in Science learning remotely with Inq-ITS than they did during their previous semester learning in class.
Contact for your 3-month access: https://www.inqits.com/hurricaneian
