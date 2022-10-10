Staffing Industry Analysts Names MPLT Healthcare One Of 2022’s Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms
EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens staffing firm, has once again been named among the Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This year’s honor marks the ninth time MPLT Healthcare has been named a Fastest-Growing Staffing Firm by SIA throughout the company’s 10-year history.
Liz Hale, President of MPLT Healthcare, said, “I am so proud of our entire MPLT Healthcare family for working tirelessly to push the boundaries not just within the healthcare space, but within the staffing industry overall. As healthcare providers everywhere continue to face and overcome new challenges, our team has been right there with them, ensuring world-class service as a leading agency for locum tenens providers. Moving into the next year, we will continue to prioritize fostering and maintaining strong relationships with our clients and clinicians. It is always an honor to be named one of the Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the country by SIA and I look forward to speaking at their annual Healthcare Staffing Summit this November.”
“The 2022 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms list displays a masterclass in perseverance. Emerging from the pandemic with organic growth is a true achievement and testament to the staffing industry’s strength, even in the most turbulent of times,” said SIA President Barry Asin. The full list of 2022’s Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms is available here.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions
Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
