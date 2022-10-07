Centre County Bridge Replacement Nears Completion

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that work to replace a bridge in Centre County is nearing completion. The bridge spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek on Route 504 (Alternate 220) near Wingate, and crews have been working since June on construction of a new bridge. The bridge carries an average of almost 4,200 vehicles each day and replacing it will improve its rating from poor to good.

No work will take place Monday, October 10, in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. On Tuesday, October 11, crews will remove the barrier and place channelizers. Roadway milling and paving will take place on Wednesday, October 12. General site clean-up is scheduled for Thursday, October 13, with final paving set for Friday, October 14.

Temporary traffic signals will continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern across the bridge, as this remaining work takes place. PennDOT expects to remove the temporary traffic signals sometime the week of October 17.

Overall work on this project has included the removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete structure, paving, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $908,000 project, which is schedule to be complete by the end of October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

