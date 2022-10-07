King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a pipe repair with closure is scheduled on Ridley Creek Road in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, October 12, through Friday, October 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Ridley Creek Road between Rose Tree Road and Sycamore Mills Road. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Sycamore Mills Road and Rose Tree Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

