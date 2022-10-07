PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 590, Section 653, over Inlet to Lake Moc-A-Tek Bridge Project in Paupack Township, Wayne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to plans display regarding the SR 590, Section 653, Bridge Project over Inlet to Lake Moc-A-Tek. This plans display will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing (while following all COVID-19 safety protocols) at the Paupack Township municipal building.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the traffic maintenance during construction, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project is located in Paupack Township, Wayne County, and consists of the replacement of the existing 13.5-foot long, single-span, corrugated metal pipe-arch culvert with a single-span, reinforced concrete box culvert on the same roadway alignment. The purpose of the project is to provide safe and efficient access across the inlet to Lake Moc-A-Tek with a structure that meets current design standards.

During construction, traffic will be diverted onto a two-lane temporary roadway around the project site. Access to adjacent driveways will be maintained at all times. The temporary roadway will be in place for approximately six months depending on weather conditions during construction. A detour is not anticipated for this project.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the Spring of 2024 and will be complete by the Fall of 2024.

The plans display will be held in-person and online. An in-person meeting will be held at the Paupack Township municipal building, located at 25 Daniels Road, Lakeville, PA 18438 on October 13, 2022, at 5:30 PM. The presentation boards will remain on display at the Paupack Township Municipal Building from October 13, 2022, to November 13, 2022. The digital version of the plans display will be available from October 13, 2022, to November 23, 2022. Online information, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Wayne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 0590-653.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Eric Pehala, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-963-4079 or erpehala.pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, 570-963-3502

