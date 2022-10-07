Lane Restrictions Next Week on Locust Gap Highway in Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised of lane restrictions next week on Routes 54 / 901 (Locust Gap Highway) in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for a maintenance project.

On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew well be performing patching on Locust Gap Highway between the intersection of Route 2021 (Marshall Street / Gap Road) in Locust Gap and the intersection with Route 2023 (Mount Carmel Merriam Highway / Route 901). Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area and watch for lane changes or restrictions.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

