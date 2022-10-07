PennDOT Recognizes Work Place Heroes in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in District 2 recognized eight employees today as Workplace Heroes. The acknowledgement occurred during Clinton County's Fall Safety Day event in Lock Haven. PennDOT District 2 serves Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties.

The men were part of a road crew on August 29 that helped save the life of an injured logger.

District 2 Executive Tom Zurat noted, "These employees responded to a unique challenge with calm, resourcefulness, and focus. They showed the very best part of our work force and we could not be prouder of their actions."

The work place heroes included flagger Matt Graw, foreman Jason McCauley, crew-member Rob Rockwell, crew-member Ryan Hollobaugh, crew-member John Lambert, crew-member John Green, crew -member John Packer, and crew member Willie Nelen.

Upon hearing cries for help in a wooded section near Renovo, the crew conducted a coordinated search and rescue to eventually find and free an injured logger. Without their quick action, the logger could have been trapped for hours without aid.

County Manager Eric Thompson said, "You can never know how the work day is going to unfold. These guys reacted with readiness and worked in a uniform fashion to provide help, contact 911, and keep traffic moving. We are grateful that their actions resulted in timely help for the injured logger."

