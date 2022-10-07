Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,976 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Recognizes Work Place Heroes in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in District 2 recognized eight employees today as Workplace Heroes. The acknowledgement occurred during Clinton County's Fall Safety Day event in Lock Haven. PennDOT District 2 serves Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties.

The men were part of a road crew on August 29 that helped save the life of an injured logger.
District 2 Executive Tom Zurat noted, "These employees responded to a unique challenge with calm, resourcefulness, and focus. They showed the very best part of our work force and we could not be prouder of their actions."

The work place heroes included flagger Matt Graw, foreman Jason McCauley, crew-member Rob Rockwell, crew-member Ryan Hollobaugh, crew-member John Lambert, crew-member John Green, crew -member John Packer, and crew member Willie Nelen.  

Upon hearing cries for help in a wooded section near Renovo, the crew conducted a coordinated search and rescue to eventually find and free an injured logger. Without their quick action, the logger could have been trapped for hours without aid.

County Manager Eric Thompson said, "You can never know how the work day is going to unfold. These guys reacted with readiness and worked in a uniform fashion to provide help, contact 911, and keep traffic moving. We are grateful that their actions resulted in timely help for the injured logger."

For more information on PennDOT activities—including Maintenance work-- in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties visit  www.penndot.pa.gov/District2.

District 2 is hiring for a variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway and maintenance workers. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423 or mfannin@pa.gov

# # #


You just read:

PennDOT Recognizes Work Place Heroes in Clinton County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.