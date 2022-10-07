Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,016 in the last 365 days.

Kasm Workspaces Featured on Novaspirit Tech

Kasm Technologies Logo

Kasm Technologies

Novaspirit

Kasm Workspaces Platform Overview and Technical Deep-dive

MCLEAN, VA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Novaspirit YouTube channel as an Isolated Disposable Remote Workspace Via Your Browser: https://youtu.be/go7n0FmNqh4

“This is a disposable, isolated remote workspace that you can stream through your browser,” said Don Hui, Owner of Novaspirit Tech. “I use this 5-6 times a day for secure research. It is an absolute must-have software for your home server!”

In this video Novaspirit provides a comprehensive overview of the Kasm Workspaces platform:
• Reasons for having an isolated environment
• Enterprise remote work usage and thin clients
• Teaching or lab environments
• Platform setup
• Linux gaming usage and gamepad passthrough
• Rending technology for streaming
• Control panel for data loss prevention and malware protection
• Open-in-isolation browser isolation
• Admin panel and configuration
• Benefits of ephemeral workspaces

“Our team is excited to have Novaspirit share our Kasm Workspaces platform with the home server community.” Said Kasm Technologies Chief Revenue Officer – Brian Jenrette. “This video demonstrates how container streaming can augment a home server environment to provide secure/private browsing, thin client resources and temporary sandboxes.”

For more information on our community edition see: https://www.kasmweb.com/community-edition

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES
Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES
Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping, and cutting-edge technology provides us with a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private, and secure communications.

Matt
McClaskey
+1 571-444-5276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Kasm: Isolated Disposable Remote Workspace Via Your Browser

You just read:

Kasm Workspaces Featured on Novaspirit Tech

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.