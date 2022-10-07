Kasm Workspaces Featured on Novaspirit Tech

Kasm Technologies Novaspirit

Kasm Workspaces Platform Overview and Technical Deep-dive

MCLEAN, VA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Novaspirit YouTube channel as an Isolated Disposable Remote Workspace Via Your Browser: https://youtu.be/go7n0FmNqh4

“This is a disposable, isolated remote workspace that you can stream through your browser,” said Don Hui, Owner of Novaspirit Tech. “I use this 5-6 times a day for secure research. It is an absolute must-have software for your home server!”

In this video Novaspirit provides a comprehensive overview of the Kasm Workspaces platform:

• Reasons for having an isolated environment

• Enterprise remote work usage and thin clients

• Teaching or lab environments

• Platform setup

• Linux gaming usage and gamepad passthrough

• Rending technology for streaming

• Control panel for data loss prevention and malware protection

• Open-in-isolation browser isolation

• Admin panel and configuration

• Benefits of ephemeral workspaces

“Our team is excited to have Novaspirit share our Kasm Workspaces platform with the home server community.” Said Kasm Technologies Chief Revenue Officer – Brian Jenrette. “This video demonstrates how container streaming can augment a home server environment to provide secure/private browsing, thin client resources and temporary sandboxes.”

For more information on our community edition see: https://www.kasmweb.com/community-edition

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping, and cutting-edge technology provides us with a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private, and secure communications.

Kasm: Isolated Disposable Remote Workspace Via Your Browser