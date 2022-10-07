Greensboro, NC Nussbaum Center’s Steelhouse Project Receives $2 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Funding
Former Carolina Steel facility revitalization aims to create opportunities for farm and food producers, small businesses, artisans and more.
Supporting small businesses with resources including mentoring and workforce training that will unleash the talent that we know is located in our region.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship received $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners to support the completion of phase two of The Steelhouse project in East Greensboro.
— Sam Funchess, CEO of the Nussbaum Center.
More than a unique urban center for innovation and manufacturing, the revitalization of the 11-acre former Carolina Steel facility also aims to create opportunities for farm and food producers, while providing services for under-resourced residents, and creating a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, small businesses, artisans and Entrepreneur Support Organizations. There are also plans for a year-round farmer’s market, a medical clinic, and small businesses.
“The Steelhouse model for growing successful businesses by supporting entrepreneurs has already proven effective at the Nussbaum Center’s existing facility,” said Sam Funchess, CEO of the Nussbaum Center. “The Steelhouse will take it to the next level, supporting small businesses with resources including mentoring and workforce training that will unleash the talent that we know is located in our region. The Steelhouse will create jobs and become a focal point for economic growth.”
In addition to these ARPA funds, The Steelhouse recently received a $2 million grant from Greensboro City Council and has several other grant applications pending. With 60% of its manufacturing space already committed to potential tenants, it is poised to move forward as a community asset and a catalyst for new business development and job creation in the Triad region.
“We like to thank the Board of Commissioners, especially Commissioners Skip Alston and Carly Cooke, for their continuing support of this project,” said Lisa Hazlett, Nussbaum Center Vice President. “We look forward to The Steelhouse becoming a centerpiece of a thriving community.”
Desiree Niccoli
Alschuler Communications
+1 412-535-5701
email us here