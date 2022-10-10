INOVATIV Offers Up to 20% Off Products for Industry Day Sale

EMBARGO October 10, 2022 – INOVATIV will host its annual Industry Day sale featuring up to 20% off its products on October 18-19, 2022.

AZUSA, CA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, INOVATIV will host its annual Industry Day sale on Tuesday, October 18 through Wednesday, October 19. All products will be on sale, up to 20% off MSRP.

The promotional pricing will apply to both online and in-store purchases. In addition to shopping at inovativ.com, customers can shop with their preferred INOVATIV reseller.

Industry Day is a two-day celebration of INOVATIV’s community of creative industry professionals. The sale is intended to support inspiring filmmakers, photographers, and other professionals by making INOVATIV’s sleek, highly functional cart workstation designs more accessible to buyers.

The Industry Day sale is an opportunity for new customers to join the INOVATIV family and buy products at the deepest savings. INOVATIV’s premium products can be a large investment, but the sale will help customers afford new equipment. Existing customers may also wish to stock up on accessories or expand an existing workstation.

This year, INOVATIV will donate 5% of all online sales to Women in Media. Women in Media is a 501(c) (3) charity that promotes gender balance in the film and entertainment industries through networking, professional development, and advocacy.

Industry Day sale offers cannot be used in combination with other offers or applied to previous purchases. They are not redeemable for cash or cash equivalents, and they do not apply to products that are already on sale or B-Stock items.

About INOVATIV

INOVATIV is a California-based company that designs and manufactures world-class mobile workstations. We create everything from lightweight compact travel carts to complex studio-based workstations capable of holding a wide variety of monitors, cinema and broadcast cameras, specialized scientific equipment, and other high-end critical computation. Our products are known for their reliability, durability, tool-less assembly, and clever design. We hope to release the bounds of possibility for industry professionals, whatever their mission may be.