Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,948 in the last 365 days.

Online Mattress Showroom in Minneapolis launched by RealMattressReviews.com

It’s a huge perk for customers to be able to try the brands first to avoid getting something that doesn’t provide the right comfort level for them.”
— Ross Paumen
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealMattressReviews.com, an established online mattress review site owned by a mattress industry veteran Ross Paumen, has now opened an online mattress showroom. The 2-level showroom is meant to allow customers to try all the most popular mattress brands before they buy them and to receive the best available discounts that they cannot find online.  

“It’s a huge perk for customers to be able to try the brands first to avoid getting something that doesn’t provide the right comfort level for them. It is also a great asset for the mattress brands to lessen returns,” said Ross.

Some of the popular brands displayed in the showroom include, Purple, Nectar, Casper, Brooklyn Bedding, Winkbeds, Nolah, Nest Bedding and many more.  

When visiting the mattress store, visitors can take as much time as they want to lay on the different brands and ask questions to Ross who is very knowledgeable on each brand and model. If customers decide to buy one of the brands in the store, they will receive exclusive discounts not available online and/or free gifts such as sheet sets, pillows or mattress protectors.  

Another new feature they have added for people located outside of Minnesota is new appointment-based video calls with Ross to discuss mattress brands for help making their pick.

Click HERE for location and additional information about the online mattress store, review site, and to get the best discount codes for all of the online brands. 

Ross Paumen
Online Mattress Showroom MN
Info@realmattressreviews.com

You just read:

Online Mattress Showroom in Minneapolis launched by RealMattressReviews.com

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.