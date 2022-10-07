Online Mattress Showroom in Minneapolis launched by RealMattressReviews.com
It’s a huge perk for customers to be able to try the brands first to avoid getting something that doesn’t provide the right comfort level for them.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealMattressReviews.com, an established online mattress review site owned by a mattress industry veteran Ross Paumen, has now opened an online mattress showroom. The 2-level showroom is meant to allow customers to try all the most popular mattress brands before they buy them and to receive the best available discounts that they cannot find online.
“It’s a huge perk for customers to be able to try the brands first to avoid getting something that doesn’t provide the right comfort level for them. It is also a great asset for the mattress brands to lessen returns,” said Ross.
Some of the popular brands displayed in the showroom include, Purple, Nectar, Casper, Brooklyn Bedding, Winkbeds, Nolah, Nest Bedding and many more.
When visiting the mattress store, visitors can take as much time as they want to lay on the different brands and ask questions to Ross who is very knowledgeable on each brand and model. If customers decide to buy one of the brands in the store, they will receive exclusive discounts not available online and/or free gifts such as sheet sets, pillows or mattress protectors.
Another new feature they have added for people located outside of Minnesota is new appointment-based video calls with Ross to discuss mattress brands for help making their pick.
Ross Paumen
Online Mattress Showroom MN
Info@realmattressreviews.com