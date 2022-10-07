Valcourt Group Acquires American National Skyline, Expands To 27 States

The Valcourt Group expands its exterior building services footprint with the acquisition of ANSI, based in Illinois.

Houston TX (PRWEB) October 07, 2022

The Valcourt Group (Valcourt), one of the largest providers of exterior building maintenance and repair services to commercial properties, has acquired American National Skyline, Inc. (ANSI), based in Illinois. With ANSI's footprint in the Midwest, the merger allows Valcourt to continue growing the industry standards for safety, customer service, and service offerings for their customers across the country.

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity to bring best-in-class service across the country to current and future customers," says Eric Crabb, CEO of Valcourt. "The ANSI footprint in the Midwest, along with their dedication to safety and service, made this an easy decision."

The partnership with ANSI also creates new opportunities for the expansion of waterproofing services in the Midwest, and it will only be a matter of time before Valcourt's added services, including concrete and facade maintenance, become synonymous with the ANSI brand.

"There is significant opportunity for growth, centralization, and expansion in the building services industry," says Steve Sullivan, President/COO at ANSI. "We are pleased to join the Valcourt family."

"Joining The Valcourt Group means broadening these capabilities," Lee Crepeau, CAO at ANSI, continued. "We are excited to work with their experienced team and bring together two of the leading building services companies in the nation."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 by Jeffery Valcourt, and have grown from a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, you can visit us at http://www.Valcourt.net

About American National Skyline, Inc.:

American National Skyline, Inc. was founded in 1970 by Bob Hubeny as AAA Services, Inc. Bob believed that window washing was an integral part of building maintenance but believed even more in the concept that he could provide his clients with the quality service they deserved without sacrificing safety or service. 50 years later, Bob's vision has become the reality and is how ANSI operates every day. Property managers, engineers, and many other customers lean heavily on ANSI's ability to provide best-in-class service, window cleaning, pressure washing, and exterior building maintenance.

