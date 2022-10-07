Natural Resource Commission to meet Oct. 13 in Des Moines
Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 13, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.
The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-
Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the Oct. 13 meeting.
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
- *Timber Sale Contract with Kendrick, Inc. (Big Mill WMA) – Jackson County
- *Timber Sale Contract with Ben Bruggeman for Yellow River State Forest
- *Public Land Management Project: Management Agreement, Lake Manawa State Park Levee – Pottawattamie County – Council Bluffs
- *Beeds Lake State Park – Pit Latrine, Franklin County
- *Beeds Lake State Park – Replace Dump Station, Franklin County
- *Botna Bottoms WMA, Tree Clearing, Levee and WCS Repair – Fremont County
- Approve Minutes of Sept. 7 Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- 2023 NRC Meeting Recommendations
- Donations
- Chapter 23, Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program; Chapter 27, Lands and Waters Conservation Fund Program; Chapter 29, Local Recreation Infrastructure Grants Program; Chapter 30, Waters Cost-share and Grant Programs; Chapter 33, Resource Enhancement and Protection Program: County, City and Private Open Spaces Grant Programs; and Chapter 35, Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Boards – Notice of Intended Action
- REAP City Parks and Open Space Grants - Fiscal Year 23
- REAP County Grants - Fiscal Year 23
- REAP Private Public Cost-share Grants - Fiscal Year 23
- Contract with Iowa State University (Shovelnose Sturgeon Research)
- Contract with Mechanical Comfort, Inc.
- Public Land Acquisition Projects
- Green Island Wildlife Management Area, Jackson County – Doring Corporation
- Kirke Woods Wildlife Management Area, Madison County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF)
- Riverton Wildlife Management Area, Fremont County – INHF
- Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Water Trails Development Program Grant Recommendations
- Contract Amendment-2 with Rachel Contracting, LLC (Otter Creek Lake)
- Construction – Large Projects
- Lake Macbride State Park North Shore Parking Lot Extension – Johnson County
- Lake Ahquabi State Park, Beach and Shelter Restrooms – Warren County
- Geode State Park, Reconstruct Beach/Boat Ramp Parking Lot – Henry County
- General Discussion
- NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case
Next meeting, Nov. 10, in Polk County
For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc