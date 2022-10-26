Submit Release
Keep it Simple with Non-Reflective Black Plated RF Interconnect

Amphenol RF introduces black plating option for various existing connector & adapter configurations designed for use in harsh environments & covert applications

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce a black zinc-cobalt plating option for a variety of radio frequency connectors and coaxial adapters to expand the versatility of existing product designs. These interconnects are engineered for performance and manufactured with durable materials. This alternate plating offers up to 48 hours of corrosive-resistance to salt spray exposure and makes these RF interconnect ideal for high demanding land, sea and airborne environments.

The black zinc-cobalt alloy is RoHS and REACH compliant and designed to be non-reflective for covert applications such as military communication equipment. This is extremely important to the safety of military and emergency personnel. These black plated connectors and adapters are available in waterproof IP67 rated configurations which allows them to maintain excellent RF performance even during temporary submergence. Black plating is an excellent choice for applications such as precision positioning systems, radar receivers, surveillance equipment and drones used to avoid enemy detection.

The new black plating joins the expanding portfolio of plating options which includes tin nickel plating that offers protection of up to 720 hours of salt spray exposure. Alternate plating allows engineers to use existing RF interconnect in new and different applications to meet more specific design requirements.

View all: Black Plated Connectors and Adapters

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

