Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,982 in the last 365 days.

Comment period extended to Oct. 21 for AFO rule revisions

The DNR is extending the deadline for providing informal comment to proposed rules for animal feeding operations in Iowa. The new deadline is October 21, 2022.

As part of the Five-Year Rule Review process, DNR is proposing revisions to the animal feeding operation rules located in 567 Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 65. The draft rule is available on the DNR's AFO web page.

The rule revisions will: 

  • reduce redundancies,
  • provide clarifications, and
  • remove outdated provisions.

Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rule revisions should be submitted to AFO@dnr.iowa.gov. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules; at this time no revisions will be made to the appendixes at the end of the chapter.

Following this informal comment period, DNR will review all comments and prepare a proposed draft rule for preclearance approval by the Governor’s Office. If the proposed rules receives preclearance approval, the formal rulemaking process will begin. The formal rulemaking process includes a Notice of Intended Action and a public comment period, with approvals from the Environmental Protection Commission and the Administrative Rules Review Committee.

You just read:

Comment period extended to Oct. 21 for AFO rule revisions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.