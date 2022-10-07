NEW AUTOMATION SOLUTION FOR MICROSOFT D365 BUSINESS CENTRAL

The Best AP Automation for Great Plains & Business Central

Accounts Payable is now easier to process out Microsoft D365 Business Central with Fidesic AP for BC.

We already have customers who have made the switch to D365 and I’m excited to report that our integration to BC is as seamless as ever.” — Kevin Pritchard

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users can now process vendor payments faster and more accurately with the release of Fidesic AP for D365 BC, Fidesic announced today.

Fidesic AP has long been the best invoice processing solution for Microsoft Dynamics GP, and the easy-to-use solution is now available for existing and future D365 users.

“We are thrilled to share this great news for D365 users as well as GP users and resellers considering a transition to BC,” said Kevin Pritchard, Fidesic AP’s Head Product Owner. “We already have customers who have made the switch to D365 and I’m excited to report that our integration to BC is as seamless as ever. Thanks to eOne Smart Connect, we are delivering the same best-in-class performance for BC that the Dynamics community has come to expect.”

Recent announcements from Microsoft have assured the Dynamics ERP community that Dynamics GP will be supported for years to come and Fidesic will continue delivering leading AP software for Dynamics GP. However, D365 BC is Microsoft's cloud-native ERP solution and it is seeing growing adoption rates. The team at Fidesic is committed to being there for their existing GP users who decide to make this transition and to helping new Dynamics users get the most out of their cloud-based ERP.

Mammoth Holdings is a growing national car wash company with more than 65 locations. They recently transitioned from Dynamics GP to D365 BC.

“The Fidesic team has been more than helpful in assisting us with preparing for this in order to continue our relationship,” said Brittany Blackmon, Accounting Manager at Mammoth Holdings.

Fidesic AP offers unrivaled multi-entity invoice processing capabilities for BC with location-based workflows for better tracking and visibility. Fidesic is the only AP automation solution for BC that works directly with Binary Stream Multi-Entity Management Solution. Fidesic’s AP Automation Solution is the most efficient way to visualize and manage the entire multiple-entity management accounts payable approval process inside D365 BC, with flexible fulfillment services for Electronic Payments or Paper Check. Learn about fulfillment options: Wire Transfer vs ACH Transfer.

(###)

About Fidesic

Originally launched in 2000, before the electronic invoicing and online payments market was available and affordable to Small and Mid-sized companies, Fidesic was doing just that! Today, we still provide the features and functionality that small and medium-sized companies need, at a price that delivers value and significant ROI as soon as a client signs on. Including AP for Great Plains and Business Central Accounts Payable. Fidesic AP… FIND MORE JOY IN YOUR JOB. LEAVE THE BUSY WORK TO US. https://fidesic.com/

Healthcare Company Simplifies and Finds Joy in their Work through Automation