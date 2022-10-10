Open Letter to the Board of Directors of ASRT, SROA, RSNA & ACRO – Parallel Sessions at the ACRO & RSNA Annual Meetings
Health is wealth. A healthy person has many wishes but a sick person has only one wish—to get healthy.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Suthanthiran has attended and his organizations have exhibited at the RSNA Annual Meetings since 1972. He recalls the Conference Sessions and the Technical Exhibits being held together at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, USA, with the total attendance of about 2000, which has now grown to over 80,000.
He has also attended and exhibited at the ACRO Annual Meetings since its founding by the late Dr. Luther Brady. In addition, TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies are a sponsor by offering ten ACRO BEST Awards to ten deserving radiation oncology residents annually.
Dr. Suthanthiran continues to support ASRT and SROA by exhibiting and supporting their annual meetings, as they have parallel sessions at ASTRO Annual Meetings.
ASRT has a membership of perhaps more than 150,000 and Dr. Suthanthiran believes most are specializing in Radiologic Technologies and about 15-20% in Radiation Therapy Technologies. However, it is not apparent that there are parallel sessions at the RSNA similar to ASTRO. This is to request, consideration of TBG’s offer of ten ASRT BEST awards to attend the ASRT for the Radiation Therapy Technologist, Annual Meetings at the ASTRO and ten ASRT BEST awards at the RSNA Annual Meetings for the Radiologic Technologists, with each award being 500 USD and a beautiful plaque to be selected by the ASRT.
Similarly TBG Companies would like to offer five such SROA BEST awards to SROA members attending SROA annual meeting in conjunction with ASTRO annual meetings.
We request that ASRT, RSNA and SROA provide such award recipients free conference registration.
In addition, TBG requests that ACRO establish a joint/parallel session with ASRT and SROA similar to ASTRO. TBG Companies will be happy to assist or offer five ASRT BEST and five SROA BEST awards to ASRT/SROA members attending ACRO annual meetings with the understanding that ACRO will provide free registrations to the award recipients selected by ASRT and SROA.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
