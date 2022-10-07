Executive Administrative Assistant 2 Position

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is looking for an Executive Administrative Assistant 2. This executive service position serves as Executive Assistant under the Deputy Commissioner of Program Operations, as the primary point of contact for internal and external customers in matters pertaining to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner. The Executive Assistant must be creative and enjoy working within an environment that is mission, value and results-driven. The ideal individual will have the ability to exercise good judgment in a variety of situations and possess strong written and verbal communication skills. Organizational skills are also a must as the ability to balance consistent and competing priorities will be present. The Executive Assistant will have the ability to work independently on projects and must be able to handle a wide variety of assignments and confidential matters with discretion.

Responsibilities:

Answers phone calls on a multi-line phone system; routes calls to appropriate staff

Provides information and referral to other related agencies

Opens and distributes mail and other deliveries

Creates and maintains documents and databases

Compiles statistics and writes reports as requested

Prepares purchase orders

Monitors inventory of supplies and places orders in a timely manner, per guidelines

Makes departmental travel arrangements and files reimbursement claims

Maintains leave files for all section employees

Performs other duties as assigned

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Excellent grammar and spelling

Ability to communicate clearly, both verbally and in writing

Tactful and professional manner in dealing with the public, both in person and by telephone

Overall knowledge of modern office practices

General secretarial skills, including the ability to use and troubleshoot office equipment

Average to expert ability in using Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

Ability to organize, maintain, and compile detailed records

Ability to perform detailed data entry, including financial and statistical data

Commitment to providing excellent customer service

Education and Experience:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and/or experience equivalent to 2 years professional staff experience supporting executive level staff.

Qualifying full-time increasingly responsible sub professional experience, paraprofessional or professional experience may be substituted for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years.

How to Apply:

External Candidates: Visit TN.gov/Careers>hover over Apply Here>click External Candidates>search for the job ID #38066

Internal Candidates: Log into Edison using your state employee ID and password. Click Navigator - HCM - Self Service - Recruiting - Careers