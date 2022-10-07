Executive Administrative Assistant 2 Position

Friday, October 07, 2022 | 11:15am
The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is looking for an Executive Administrative Assistant 2. This executive service position serves as Executive Assistant under the Deputy Commissioner of Program Operations, as the primary point of contact for internal and external customers in matters pertaining to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner. The Executive Assistant must be creative and enjoy working within an environment that is mission, value and results-driven. The ideal individual will have the ability to exercise good judgment in a variety of situations and possess strong written and verbal communication skills. Organizational skills are also a must as the ability to balance consistent and competing priorities will be present. The Executive Assistant will have the ability to work independently on projects and must be able to handle a wide variety of assignments and confidential matters with discretion.
Responsibilities:
- Answers phone calls on a multi-line phone system; routes calls to appropriate staff
- Provides information and referral to other related agencies
- Opens and distributes mail and other deliveries
- Creates and maintains documents and databases
- Compiles statistics and writes reports as requested
- Prepares purchase orders
- Monitors inventory of supplies and places orders in a timely manner, per guidelines
- Makes departmental travel arrangements and files reimbursement claims
- Maintains leave files for all section employees
- Performs other duties as assigned
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Excellent grammar and spelling
- Ability to communicate clearly, both verbally and in writing
- Tactful and professional manner in dealing with the public, both in person and by telephone
- Overall knowledge of modern office practices
- General secretarial skills, including the ability to use and troubleshoot office equipment
- Average to expert ability in using Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Ability to organize, maintain, and compile detailed records
- Ability to perform detailed data entry, including financial and statistical data
- Commitment to providing excellent customer service
Education and Experience:
- Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and/or experience equivalent to 2 years professional staff experience supporting executive level staff.
- Qualifying full-time increasingly responsible sub professional experience, paraprofessional or professional experience may be substituted for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years.
How to Apply:
External Candidates: Visit TN.gov/Careers>hover over Apply Here>click External Candidates>search for the job ID #38066
Internal Candidates: Log into Edison using your state employee ID and password. Click Navigator - HCM - Self Service - Recruiting - Careers