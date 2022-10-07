Concrete Patching Begins Next Week on I-81 in Cumberland County

Night work with lane restrictions in both directions of I-81 from Route 641 to Route 11

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching on northbound and southbound I-81 between Mile Marker 49 (Route 641) and Mile Marker 52 (Route 11).







This work will be performed nightly from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM for approximately three weeks. Patching will be performed Monday night through Friday night next week beginning October 10, then Sunday night through Friday night the following two weeks.





There will be lane restrictions within the work limits. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.





This is additional work that is included in a 12.85-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships. The project consists of milling, base replacement, concrete pavement patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, paving, traffic counter site repair and other miscellaneous construction on Interstate 81 from Route 15/Enola in East Pennsboro Township, to Route 581/Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township.





This project is expected to be completed by November 21, 2023.





New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $21.8 million project.



