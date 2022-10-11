Aspire Technology Partners Announces Cybersecurity Readiness Initiative

Aspire Technology Partners logo

Industry-Recognized Security Solution Provider Expands Cybersecurity Protection Services to State and Local Government Agencies

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a leading systems integrator specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, today introduced the Aspire Cybersecurity Readiness Initiative to aid State and Local Government Agencies in addressing cybersecurity risks and threats to their critical information systems and physical facilities. This new initiative from Aspire – a SOC 2 Certified Security Solutions Provider, recognized for seven consecutive years as a Top 100 Security Provider by CRN – serves to guide agencies in assessing, securing, remediating and obtaining available FEMA and Department of Homeland Security funding for their cybersecurity efforts.

Ensuring public infrastructure, information safety and security at the state and local levels is critical to the country’s daily operations. Moreover, cybersecurity threats and attacks are on the rise. From compromised software supply chains to targeted on-premise servers to hacked sensitive government files, criminal ransomware groups have attacked multiple government facilities – including the well-publicized shutdown of a private pipeline last year and hacking of multiple government services websites and state portals this year.

Aspire has developed a four-step approach for cybersecurity through its Aspire Cybersecurity Readiness Initiative:

• Assessment of Current Environment and Vulnerabilities – Aspire will collaborate with your organization to review your current cybersecurity implementation and provide best practice recommendations for protecting your employees.

• Planning & Design of a Cybersecurity Program – Following your cybersecurity assessment, Aspire will develop a detailed plan of next-generation protection to strengthen your cybersecurity posture.

• Implementation of Solutions Aligned with Processes and Procedures – After reviewing Aspire’s cybersecurity plan and best practices, Aspire will help you remediate and implement any necessary cybersecurity changes.

• Internal User Training – Aspire will provide training to protect your organization and users from next-generation threats.

Aspire conducts comprehensive Cybersecurity assessments of state and local government agencies’ environments to identify weaknesses in their cyber defenses. We detail specific measures required to improve and optimize the organizations’ security postures, ranging from continuous threat intelligence and identity management to 24/7/365 security event monitoring, threat detection and incident response.

In addition, Aspire cybersecurity professionals will guide state and local agencies in the application process to obtain available grant aid from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through its State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP). The program – part of $1 billion in cybersecurity funds announced by the White House this year – includes a short deadline to obtain a portion of the $185 million allocated for 2022. The Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program application deadline is November 15, 2022.

“Aspire’s security experts provide the experience and the practical solutions to help IT teams at the state and local level address key cybersecurity challenges, including keeping up to speed with security threats that constantly grow in number and sophistication,” said John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire. “The Aspire Cybersecurity Readiness Initiative begins by focusing with an assessment of the situation on the ground for each agency so they can make the necessary preparations for cybersecurity and defense from bad actors.”

Aspire acts as an extension of existing IT teams by providing advanced security operations capabilities remotely delivered by dedicated security analysts with knowledge of our clients’ environments. This enables faster detection and remediation actions to safeguard vulnerable agencies and organizations effectively.

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm that delivers digital infrastructure solutions and managed services specifically designed to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team of experts takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions that power transformation toward business growth.

Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital cross-architectures, trusted and proven design and implementation expertise, and always-on managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY.

For more information, visit https://www.aspiretransforms.com/.

