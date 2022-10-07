AGREMO & DJI- POWER TO DETECT & SPRAY THE PROBLEM
Drone Spraying Maps – Validated!BEOGRAD, SERBIA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a long COVID-caused break, Agremo will participate in DJI’s AirWorks 2022 drone conference, which will finally gather drone industry leaders. Hopefully, you have already booked your calendar for October 10-12, when Las Vegas will be the center of commercial UAV activity.
It will be time for networking, in-depth panel discussions, technology demos, showcases, and speaking about the advantages of future drone technology.
Agriculture will be one of the vital sectors for commercial drone usage, and Agremo’s CEO, Mr. Milan Dobrota, will present a new joint project.
Agremo & DJI will introduce cutting-edge technology to agricultural and drone professionals.
Diving deeper into a cloud-based platform for automated analyses of drone-collected imagery will help better understand how that affects agricultural processes and how it is compatible with surveying and spraying drones.
Drones offer solutions for both field scouting and spraying. As a result, crop loss due to soil compaction and crop destruction can be avoided, and weed infestation can be treated precisely with the drone’s spot spraying capability.
Agremo and DJI will present the optimization of drone spraying maps and variable prescription rates through an AI analysis of every square meter of the field with the highest accuracy, regardless of size. We will introduce the technological combination of AI Analytics + Multispectral + Drone Spraying, which was tested and validated in the open field.
In addition to spraying and Precision Ag, the session will bring closer the latest use of drones and AI intelligence during the R&D field trials and product development process for seeds and agrochemicals.
As weed management is a mandatory part of agricultural life, spraying drones has become an excellent asset for ag professionals. Agremo and DJI jointly validated technology compatibility and provided the turnkey solution- mapping + AI analyses + spraying.
Previously, producers could only detect problems with the AI solution, but now they can also treat the problems with spot spraying.
About Agremo
Agremo is a leading agricultural software that provides highly accurate field and crop data by analyzing data obtained from aerial imagery. Agremo combines AI-based technologies, machine learning, and computer vision. Trained by Ag experts to deliver highly accurate and easy-to-use reports on stand count, weed, pest, and disease zones, and helps every ag professional worldwide to optimize returns- save on inputs while maximizing crop performance and yields. It is compatible with all commercial drones and the most common sensors (RGB, NIR, multispectral). With more than 2000 customers worldwide, Agremo analyzed more than 100 crop types.
If you would like more information about this topic, please email us at nevena@agremo.com
Nevena Vracar
Agremo
nevena@agremo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other