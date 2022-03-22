Agremo Releases New Valuable Asset to Professional Growers and Businesses that need in-depth Field Analytics

Submit Release
DOVER, DE, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agremo has just released the new product Crop Monitoring, AI-based software for targeted field management. Crop Monitoring is a yearly subscription packed with a wide range of precision agriculture features. Its powerful AI analyzes crops data collected by a drone, and each result is individually checked by an ag expert.

Crop Monitoring is created with user needs in mind. This all-in-one crop management tool can easily become a necessity of every company or organization that deals with the production of seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers. At the same time, Crop Monitoring is a valuable asset to professional growers or other businesses that need in-depth field analytics.

What specific problems can we solve?

1. Monitor crop development
Estimate the yield potential, locate and control the yield loss with Stand Count analysis. Evaluate seed quality and decide where to replant. Keep track of crops' health and growth and optimize the usage of fertilizers with Plant Vigor analysis.

2. Assess plant damage
Discover areas with missing plants or those with micro or macro elements deficiency by running the Canopy Cover analysis.

3. Detecting and reducing plant stress
Crop Monitoring product offers a wide range of analyses and tools which help to detect the poor condition of plants. Plant Stress Analysis can help spot the problems not visible by the naked eye and take the necessary measures before it’s too late.

4. Suppress weed infestation
Weed Detection Analysis identifies different levels of weed pressure in the field and provides info about precise field conditions. Perform effective pre and post-treatment validation and much more.

The Crop Monitoring package comes with many more agricultural tools like Variable Rate Spraying tool, Elevation, Map Comparison, Corn Calculator, Biomass Calculator, etc.

Check out here https://www.agremo.com/products/crop-monitoring/

Technical information:

- any drone equipped with RGB, multispectral or hyperspectral sensors for the acquisition of aerial data;
- recommended GSD (Ground Sampling Distance) should be 2.5 cm/pix or less (with significant overlapping);
- cloud-based app, completely secure;
- GeoTIFF image is required.

Crop Monitoring package improves business and has a global impact on sustainable food production and controlled use of pesticides and water.

