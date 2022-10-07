Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas.

 On October 5, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties responded to a report of a group crossing the Rio Grande. Border Patrol agents managing Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) cameras noticed a group of undocumented individuals attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally into the United States. RVSS operators quickly notified agents in the area.

 Border Patrol agents encountered the subjects attempting to get into a vehicle in the area. As agents arrived, four subjects were observed swimming back towards Mexico, seven remained in the vehicle, all illegally present in the United States.

 The vehicle was seized, and all subjects were repatriated to their country of origin under Title 42.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

