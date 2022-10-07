LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas.

On October 5, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties responded to a report of a group crossing the Rio Grande. Border Patrol agents managing Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) cameras noticed a group of undocumented individuals attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally into the United States. RVSS operators quickly notified agents in the area.

Border Patrol agents encountered the subjects attempting to get into a vehicle in the area. As agents arrived, four subjects were observed swimming back towards Mexico, seven remained in the vehicle, all illegally present in the United States.

The vehicle was seized, and all subjects were repatriated to their country of origin under Title 42.

