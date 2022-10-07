LifeTagger Partners with Harlem Brewing Company’s Roctoberfest
The annual beer festival has highlighted Black & Brown brewers since 2017
We are thrilled to have LifeTagger as the digital tool to connect attendees to the businesses, brands, stories, and community that makes Rocktoberfest special.”ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger, a South Carolina based technology company, is proud to announce its partnership with the Harlem Brewing Company. This partnership will feature multiple LifeTagger products including LifeTagger LifeCodes and the LifeTaggerApp, an easily downloadable proximity mobile app that will connect attendees digitally with Harlem Brewing Company’s Roctoberfest, next Saturday, Oct. 15 at 128 Howard St. in the historic city of Rocky Mount.
— Celeste Beatty, Founder & Owner of Harlem Brewing Company
Roctoberfest celebrates the rich, living history and diversity of Rocky Mount from its great people, artisans, and businesses, to renowned legends, such as Buck Leonard and Thelonious Monk. Roctoberfest features national breweries, distilleries, wineries, cideries, artists, chefs, farmers, musicians and local restaurants and organizations. Food, beverage, cocktails, live jazz, crafts, film, art and unique experiences will be available throughout the festival and at featured restaurants, bars, retail shops, and local galleries. A portion of the proceeds from this year's fest will benefit the Buck Leonard Association.
“We are overjoyed to partner with Harlem Brewing Company, one of the most recognized brands in the beer industry and an iconic and visionary business leader like Celeste Beatty,” LifeTagger Co-Founder Kendrick Pullen said. “We are thrilled to have LifeTagger as the digital tool to connect attendees to the businesses, brands, stories, and community that makes Rocktoberfest special.”
Roctoberfest is presented by Harlem Brewing Company, which was founded in November 2000 by entrepreneur and beer pioneer Celeste Beatty, the first Black woman to own a brewery in the United States. Beatty’s beers are sold internationally and have been featured on MSNBC, FOX News, Forbes Magazine, New Brewer, Draft, People, and Ebony. Harlem Brew South, its sister brewery pub, is located in Rocky Mount.
“Roctoberfest is an important time to celebrate our town, our people, our history, and our beer,” Beatty said. “We are excited to use LifeTaggerApp to enhance the experience of every attendee at Roctoberfest and on our products’ labels to elevate the way our community connects with our beer.”
LifeTagger is a proximity-driven business solution that transforms and streamlines the delivery of the right experiences to customers where, how, and when they need. By hyper-localizing engagement, LifeTagger delivers amazing on-site experiences for every audience that matters to you. .
If you are interested in implementing LifeTaggers’s innovative technology platform or would like more information, please visit www.lifetaggerapp.com.
