Mike E.D.'s " The Hardhead In Me" Is Changing Minds And Reinvigorating Souls

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a prestigious National Technical Honors Society member, Mike E.D. takes his craft seriously. The esteemed writer, singer, songwriter, and animator takes the genre to the next level with “The Hardhead in Me.” This much-anticipated autobiography weaves the tale of the ups and downs of this creative.

The Texas native with a passion for the arts knows all too well the struggles of life but Mike always sees the silver lining. Empowered with his B.A. from The Arts Institute, Mike is paving the way for this next generation of professionals of his work; he adds, “I am continuously looking for opportunities to innovate, and I am generally comprehensive about change.”

In his new book, “The Hardhead in Me,” Mike melds his thoughtful lyrics with the power of the pen to encourage readers to press on toward the mark of the high calling. The owner of Eye Got You Media braves the world of self-doubt and depression to shake readers free of the doldrums. He believes it’s time to get unstuck and move into your destiny.

According to Mike, “people get stopped by roadblocks in life that may cause some to quit, but a “hardhead” refuses to take no for an answer.” A recent Linkedin report shows 92% of people do not complete their dreams and goals,” but listening to Mike’s words could be the answer to turn the tide.

Mike shares his childhood angst, and manhood struggles through his music. In every refrain, the listener dives deeper into his soul and is transformed by the uplifting nature of his personal message. For example, in “Heart and Soul” Mike shares that his father figure may not have been the best, but he says, “I’m not bashing my pops … he’s the reason that I’m breathing in this life that I’ve got.”

His positive spin on life is contagious. While some would stay stuck in past trauma and family drama, Mike is moving forward in word and in deed.

The gifted performer is shouting from the rooftops to listeners spinning their wheels and going nowhere. His lyrics signal a time to end the barrage of bad thoughts and mindless ness; instead, its time to take action and make a positive change. Mike sings, “What I do in my life is what determines my fate. So, what I do with these blues is make deposits when I’m paying my dues.”

For more information contact Mike Rich at eyegotyoumedia.net or 682-203-0495.