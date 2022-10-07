Submit Release
Dancing for Diabetes 22nd Annual Showcase Coming to the Dr. Phillips Center on November 5, 2022 - Tickets On Sale Now

A local, woman-founded non-profit organization, is dedicated to creating awareness around the impact that Type 1 Diabetes has on millions of Americans.

This show is a humbling reminder that small ideas can make a positive impact - and those impactful events are what propel us toward a world without type 1 diabetes.”
— Elizabeth Forrest, Founder
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando, Florida — Touched by Type 1, a local, woman-founded non-profit organization, is dedicated to creating awareness around the impact that Type 1 Diabetes has on nearly 1.9 million American children and adults. This fall, its annual benefit, Dancing for Diabetes, will take place on November 5, 2022, at the newly opened Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The evening will feature award-winning and nationally recognized dancers, creating an evening of entertainment and hope.

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.drphillipscenter.org. Be sure to follow Touched by Type 1 on social media around this highly anticipated event.

For over 22 years, Touched by Type 1 has been proudly hosting Dancing for Diabetes. Founder Elizabeth Forrest says, “This show is a humbling reminder that small ideas can make a positive impact - and those impactful events are what propel us toward a world without type 1 diabetes.”

Event details:

The 22nd Annual Dancing for Diabetes Showcase

Date: Saturday, November 5th at 7 pm

Location: Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.

Tickets: Visit https://www.drphillipscenter.org to get your tickets.

Sponsors: Dancing for Diabetes is proudly supported by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys, Winter Park Construction, Injury Centers of Brevard and many more community partners throughout the Greater Central Florida region. Sponsorship packages are available at www.dancingfordiabetes.org

What started as a community fundraiser organized by a middle school student and a small group of trusted advisers has blossomed into an impactful and well-respected nonprofit organization – spreading awareness about Type 1 Diabetes.
Elizabeth Forrest
Touched by Type 1
+1 407-474-4686
22nd Annual Dancing for Diabetes - November 5th!

