Theresa A. Matacia, CFA, Joins Advantary Capital Partners
Matacia to support private equity initiatives and clients.
I am excited to join the Advantary team at a time of significant opportunity for the company. My passion is helping small-to-mid cap companies focus on growth and scale.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantary Capital Partners (ACP), a division of Advantary LLC, a private equity investor and provider of bespoke advisory services to select non-portfolio clients, announced today that Theresa A. Matacia, CFA, has joined as a partner to provide services for Advantary Capital Partners, their private equity division and growth practice.
Theresa has 30+ years of experience as a global Chief Financial Officer and strategic business partner in positioning companies for growth and scale by developing and guiding strategic opportunities, building infrastructure, providing forward-thinking insights, and planning for and accessing capital. As a hands-on, outcomes-driven leader, Theresa has a talent for solving complex problems in rapidly changing and ambiguous environments. Her success has been built on her philosophy of adopting an investor’s mindset around capital discipline, respectfully challenging the status quo, and influencing decisions to improve a company’s performance.
As a partner in Advantary’s Growth practice, Matacia will provide hands-on guidance for Advantary Capital Partners’ private equity transactions. In addition, she will support clients of Advantary Services Group by providing financial leadership and strategy and supporting fundraising and capital transactions.
“I am excited to join the Advantary team at a time of significant opportunity for the company. My passion is helping small-to-mid cap companies focus on growth and scale, and I look forward to working with our clients to execute their priorities and enhance value for their stakeholders.”
Stephen Kuhn, Managing Partner at Advantary, said, “Theresa is not only a great addition to the team, but she’s also our first Chief Financial Officer partner. As such, she represents an inflection point for Advantary as we expand our private equity activities. Theresa will play a significant role in our portfolio and with our clients.”
For more information on Advantary Capital Partners and Theresa Matacia, please visit www.advantary.co.
About Advantary Capital Partners and Advantary Services Group
Advantary Capital Partners (ACP) invests in traditional buyouts, management buyouts, and rollups where the firm believes its expertise can drive transformation that unlocks the potential of great companies. ACP is committed to a long-term investment approach. Advantary Services Group (ASG) is ACP’s team of extraordinary operating partners and advisors with deep operating, execution, turnaround, and investment experience. It leverages these skills for its portfolio and select non-portfolio companies.
