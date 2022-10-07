The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers Set to Participate in the Tidelands Health In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers wants to ensure our support for those who are fighting breast cancer, for those we’ve lost, and for those who have survived.
We support women's rights and issues affecting women. We want to give back to our community by helping raise awareness through Tideland's Breast Cancer Walk and help to save lives.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers and our team of Myrtle Beach personal injury lawyers have been involved in various community events over the years, and this year we are excited to announce that we will be sponsoring and participating in the Tidelands Health Foundation In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday, October 8th.
For the 17th year in a row, Tidelands Health Foundation will be hosting and organizing a walk event to raise awareness and financial assistance for breast cancer. With the past two events being held virtually, The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers is proud to be a part of the first in person fundraising event for Tidelands Health Foundation In The Pink Cancer Awareness Walk since the pandemic began.
The In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk was created by Tidelands Health Foundation to raise awareness for breast cancer, as well as raise funds to provide free mammography services to both women and men who need financial assistance or do not have government assistance. The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers knows how important it is to raise awareness for breast cancer, and encourage individuals to seek mammography services to ensure the health of every individual in our community. We encourage those who join us to purchase Butterflies of Hope which stand in memoriam of those whom we have lost to breast cancer, and as a symbol that we will never stop fighting for a cure are available for purchase as well. We highly encourage those who are coming to the event to purchase one to ensure their friend or family member’s fight is acknowledged.
Information About Tideland's Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
At the first Breast Cancer Awareness Walk held by the Tidelands Health Foundation in October 2006, nearly 200 community members participated. For individuals without financial resources or government assistance, the walk was designed as a way to provide free mammography services to both men and women. For this year's event, there are over 1,300 registered walkers, as well as 1,500 participants who will come together to support and raise funds for breast cancer awareness.
There are three separate ways for individuals to register for the event. Typically, teams or groups of friends, families, and coworkers are formed to raise more money. However, attendees can sign up individually if they wish.
Every year Tidelands Health Foundations welcomes far more than 200 new and returning registrants. The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers and our staff are just a few of many that come together to support the cause. Sadly, we hear too many stories of women and men going through the trials and tribulations of breast cancer. However, we also put forth our best effort to honor the memory of those who have lost their battle to breast cancer. Throughout the day, attendees cheer each other on, support fundraising, and celebrate this special event with our community while also supporting a great cause.
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers wants to ensure our support for those who are fighting breast cancer, for those we’ve lost, and for those who have survived. When you register to attend the event, individuals will receive a t-shirt and vendor expo access, and they also have the ability to participate in the celebration ceremony. Each survivor will be recognized through a special gift. All registrants help benefit the community with their registration fee, as it will provide support for cancer patients and their families.
Itinerary For Tidelands Health Foundation In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
The itinerary for the 2022 The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk is similar to the past. The first 100 individuals to register will receive a special gift. On October 8th, the event’s itinerary will look somewhat like this:
Those who did not register online will have the ability to register in person at 8:30 am.
The vendor expo, musical entertainment, as well as the selfie station will also be available starting at 8:30 am/
At 10 am, all event attendees will be welcomed by Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist, and Jennifer Abney, co-anchor, at WPDE ABC15.
The survivor’s celebration will commence at 10 am.
Physicians of Tidelands Health Breast Center will provide statistics and information as well as inspiration at 10 am as well.
The official In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will begin promptly at 10 am.
Those who register will receive a free t-shirt. T-shirt pickup will be held on Tuesday, October 4th, as well as Wednesday, October 5th from 10 am to 4 pm at:
Waccamaw Medical Park East
4033 Highway 17 - Suite 104
Murrels Inlet, SC
T-shirts will also be available on the day of the event, however, shirt sizes are first come first serve.
Per Tidelands Health Foundation, no pets are allowed at this event.
About The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers has been representing clients in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas with personal injury cases in South Carolina. All our attorneys and our staff of paralegals are fully committed to supporting each client as if they were assisting a family member.
If you have been injured in a car accident and suffered a personal injury, the personal injury lawyers in South Carolina at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers can help. Justin M. Lovely and Amy S. Lawrence are experienced personal injury lawyers who can help.
