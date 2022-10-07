NCH Healthcare System Collaborates with the American Red Cross to Aid Those Displaced by Ian
NCH Healthcare System continues to meet Southwest Florida's growing healthcare needs, collaborating with the American Red Cross to aid those displaced by Ian.
Our number one priority is to help our neighbors and family members who are in need. The Red Cross and NCH Healthcare System stand united to help our community overcome the devastation. ”NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NCH Healthcare System, an Advanced Community Healthcare System™, continues to meet Southwest Florida’s growing healthcare needs. NCH has become the premier comprehensive healthcare provider trusted by the community and their legacy of providing advanced care is evidenced by a timely collaboration with the American Red Cross.
— Dr. Jim Mahon, Senior Vice President, NCH Healthcare System
Due to the impacts our region now faces, NCH Healthcare System is lending a helping hand to the American Red Cross to directly serve the Southwest Florida community. NCH had partnered with the Red Cross previously to work with area veterans who are patients of NCH as part of the Veteran Visitation Program. NCH has also provided operating space to the Red Cross from the NCH Business Center building in North Naples.
Today as part of the Red Cross’s mobilization efforts in our region, 1,600 volunteers from all 50 states have stepped forward to pitch in to help our coastal communities who bared the brunt of Ian’s devastation. Red Cross volunteers are working around the clock to provide food, shelter and comfort. With their support and that from their partner organizations like NCH, the Red Cross is reaching more people and communities in need each day - some of which are NCH employees who themselves are struggling in the wake of the aftermath of this catastrophic storm.
“Our number one priority is to help our neighbors and family members who are in need right now,” said Dr. Jim Mahon, Senior Vice President for the NCH Healthcare System and Board Chair for the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter of the Red Cross. “The Red Cross and NCH Healthcare System stand united to help our community overcome the devastation as we begin to move down the long path to recovery – together!”
The Red Cross works closely with partner organizations such as NCH Healthcare System to ensure help is available when and where people need it most.
“Tens of thousands of people in Florida are struggling with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, one of the largest disasters to ever hit the state. For the American Red Cross, our work is just beginning, and alongside our partners we will be helping families recover for weeks and months to come,” said Josett Valdez, Regional CEO, American Red Cross in South Florida. “You can help by donating today or by volunteering to support this relief effort.”
If you, your loved ones, friends or neighbors are in need of assistance, visit RedCross.org for open Red Cross shelters, download the Red Cross Emergency app, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. To make a donation to the Red Cross, please visit their website.
About NCH Healthcare System
The NCH Healthcare System is an independent, not-for-profit healthcare system located in Naples, Florida, and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The multi-facility System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Collier County and southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, premier healthcare to our community. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
