Wolf Administration’s Commitment to Manufacturing, Technology, and Innovation Celebrated in Indiana County

Oct. 7-14, 2022 is “Manufacturing Week” in Pennsylvania

Indiana, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre celebrated Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week by highlighting the relationship between the manufacturing industry and technology and innovation during tours in Indiana County today.

According to a new annual report by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) for 2021-2022, the Wolf Administration created 197 manufacturing jobs in southwestern Pennsylvania in the last year. This translates to 23% of jobs created by GAT in this region.

“The manufacturing industry relies heavily on technology and innovation to stay current – the two truly go hand-in-hand,” said D’Ettorre. “The Wolf Administration remains committed to investing in the programs and ideas that keep Pennsylvania competitive in both sectors. Celebrating the relationship between these two industries is an important aspect of Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week.”

Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre celebrated the impact of manufacturing companies on southwestern Pennsylvania’s economy and communities during a tour of Miller Fabrication Solutions in Homer City. The company delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions with a focus on modern technology and robotic automation.

“We are excited that Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre has chosen to visit Miller Fabrication Solutions on Manufacturing Day,” said Miller President Eric D. Miller. “His visit underscores our company’s commitment to technology and innovation in fabricating high-quality parts for some of the biggest equipment manufacturing brands in the world. Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre, educators, students and community members who visit Miller during our Manufacturing Day open house will see the latest technologies in robotics, CNC (computer numerical control) machinery and other equipment.”

Following his stop in Homer City, Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre highlighted the Wolf Administration’s continued investments in technology and innovation during a tour of the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center (TEC) in Indiana. TEC provides coaching, classes, and co-working spaces to foster entrepreneurship and enhance the success of new tech companies in Indiana County. Dr. Erick Lauber, a professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, serves as director of the TEC and is a graduate of the Ben Franklin Technology Partners Central & Northern Pennsylvania’s TechCelerator Business Startup Bootcamp, a course that provided him with critical training to help him create change in this rural community.

“We’re very excited to show Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre what we’re doing at the TEC,” said Dr. Erick Lauber. “Our focus on technology companies in rural areas we know is unique for an incubator, but our efforts to provide ‘technology experiences’ such as Virtual Reality hours, computer training, and media workshops will start a ‘technology funnel’ where citizens go from ‘experiencers’ to ‘learners’ to ‘earners’ and eventually ‘entrepreneurs’. Everyone knows the metaverse is coming, but we strongly believe it will be built right here in the small towns of Pennsylvania because of specialized spaces like ours.”

As part of Manufacturing Week, DCED will be touring local manufacturers in every region of the commonwealth, including upcoming visits to Crawford, Huntingdon, Indiana, Montgomery, Northumberland, and Wyoming counties.

Some Key Facts About the Manufacturing Industry

Southwestern PA is home to two of the largest manufacturers in the commonwealth:

Westinghouse Electric, Co., LLC, Cranberry Township, Butler County

U.S. Steel Corp., Mon Valley Works, West Mifflin, Allegheny County

Manufacturing is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s economy:

6th largest manufacturing industry in the U.S. by employment

562,700+ employees (~9.5 percent of all private sector jobs in PA)

14,000+ manufacturing establishments

Manufacturing offers well-paying, family-sustaining jobs in PA:

Manufacturing workers earn 33 percent more compared to the average for other nonfarm business in the state

$86,129 average compensation in manufacturing in PA, including benefits

