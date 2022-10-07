KrishaWeb to make its impact in Dubai at GITEX Global Event in 2022

KrishaWeb at GITEX GLOBAL 2022

KrishaWeb is all set to enter one of the world's biggest and most influential technology events, GITEX Global 2022, on October 10-14 at Dubai WTC.

ALDIE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GITEX is igniting the digital revolution yet again with the introduction of Global DevSlam - The first-ever event that connects programmers to global learning, cutting-edge projects, and thriving business growth.In order to empower businesses and the entire world, it seeks to establish the largest and most active community network possible.Moving forward, another centre point of attraction will be Metaverse! They are working to encourage businesses, tech firms, and the government to plan to use climate-preserving techniques responsibly.Finally, let's take a deep dive into the world of cyber security. An opportunity to learn about evolving cyber-attacks, crypto-nite, and how to become more cyber-resilient.Mr. Parth Pandya, CEO of KrishaWeb said, “GITEX is very important to us because it is one of the largest technology platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). We would certainly welcome the opportunity to exchange ideas and share knowledge with these technocrats. We noticed that technology is extremely adaptable in these regions, and we want to make a mark with it.”KrishaWeb will demonstrate its proficiency in powerful and impactful solutions, such as:- Digital Transformation- Business Consulting- Technology Consulting- Development Partnership- On-shore/ Off-shore Team- Scale up your techforce on-demandAside from that, KrishaWeb is also unveiling their new digital product, BlueDolphin , which changes organisations' training cultures. There isn't a better opportunity available for KrishaWeb than this one to roll on their new product.The goal is to help organisations change their learning culture through the use of digital learning experiences.Here's a sneak peek at the product: It has lots of features like a central repository, keeping track of training logs, and assessing effectiveness and efficiency!Find out more about KrishaWeb!KrishaWeb is a full-service digital web design agency that uses an innovative process and a creative team to make it easier for businesses to use the internet.In the year 2008, KrishaWeb first launched its operations. Since then, the team has offered their diverse clients cutting-edge web design, development, and marketing services.Through the commitment and diligence of the core team, the dream that began modestly in Ahmedabad today receives recognition on a global scale.As a full-service digital agency, the company has established benchmarks for the digitalisation of established companies, the development of cutting-edge web products, and the augmentation of teams for B2B, B2C, and enterprise agencies that aspire to become well-known brands.For more information about their services or get the details about their event visit Welcoming to Our Booth: Catch up KrishaWeb at GITEX Global 2022 or mail at info@krishaweb.com.KrishaWeb India - HQ510, Sakar 2, Ellisbridge, Ashram Rd, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380006Mobile+91-79-40049450Knoxville4434 Sutherland Ave., #10804Knoxville, TN 37939-0804Phone+1-310-606-2426Virginia25724 Hayden Prairie Ct,Aldie, Va 20105Phone+1-310-606-2426Denver3365 WRAY Court,Loveland, CO 80538.Phone+1970-443-0594

