Dan Eubank Joins Riveer as Vice President of Sales
Management at Riveer, a leader in engineered wash systems, announced that Dan Eubank has joined the company in the new position of Vice President of Sales.SOUTH HAVEN, MICHIGAN, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Haven, Michigan… Management at Riveer, a leader in engineered wash systems for government and commercial markets, announced today that Dan Eubank has joined the growing company in the new position of Vice President of Sales.
Dan brings to Riveer more than 20 years of experience in business development, including strategic marketing, branding, research, and customer development across a variety of industries.
“Dan has a proven track record of spearheading strategic, customer-centric sales efforts across many markets, with a deep and successful expertise in military sales,” stated Matt Petter, CEO of Riveer. “We look forward to his contribution to Riveer and our sales team.”
Dan will lead Riveer’s sales team of wash system specialists as the company continues to grow its product offering in government and commercial markets, including installations across the globe. His expertise in government sales will serve as the foundation for a greater focus on providing military units with wash systems to help mitigate corrosion on tactical and support assets.
Dan was most recently Director of Government Sales for Kelty Tactical, where he was credited with establishing and managing a government division to provide solutions to DOD and other federal, state and foreign military and agencies. A U.S. Airforce veteran, Dan began his business career with Eubank Associates, a sales rep organization specializing in outdoor tactical gear.
About Riveer
Riveer is a global leader in Engineered Wash Water Recovery Systems for commercial, industrial, municipal and military applications. Riveer technology addresses the unique challenges of pressure washing hardware, vehicles and aircraft, followed by the recovery and filtration of wash water. Having developed the first environmentally-compliant wash rack, Riveer’s product line today includes well-known MudMaster™, BirdBath, TAWS® , ACDS and TRS systems, as well as turnkey design/build systems installations. Riveer’s engineering team, ISO 9001 certified manufacturing process, and world-wide service capabilities make Riveer the go-to name in wash water recovery and corrosion mitigation systems that deliver high performance, ease of use and unmatched dependability.
Riveer is headquartered in South Haven, Michigan. For additional information, visit riveer.com or call 269.637.1997
