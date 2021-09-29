PERFORMANCE PLUS ACQUIRES VAN’S CAR WASH AND QUICK LUBE
PERFORMANCE PLUS ACQUIRES VAN’S CAR WASH AND QUICK LUBE West Michigan Quick Lube and Car Wash Increases Footprint to 46 LocationHOLLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Plus, a Michigan-based chain of quick oil and car wash stores, announced today the company is expanding its footprint of automotive service centers with the purchase of Vans Car Wash and Quick Lube shops.
Vans operates 8 locations in the greater Muskegon, Michigan area. The company was founded in 1930 by the Vanderstelt family with a full-service gas station in Muskegon. Van's expanded into quick lube and car washes in the 1980s under the leadership of grandson Jerry Vanderstelt.
Also a family organization, Performance Plus Quick Oil Change provides full-service oil changes and products, with 38 locations in both the lower and upper peninsulas. The company has expanded under the leadership of Justin and Kyle Klingenberg, whose father Steve started the business in 1980 with a single store in Holland, Michigan.
"We're excited to expand our presence into these great markets and welcome Van's team members into the Performance Plus family. We intend to demonstrate a continuing focus of delivering high-value lubrication and car washes with a courteous smile, said Kyle Klingenberg, Performance Plus president.
The Van's acquisition brings the number of Performance Plus family of stores to 46. The company's motto, "We're all about the service," is supported by quick oil changes, air filters, and wiper blades, plus an offering of seasonal automotive products.
Contact:
Justin Klingenberg
COO
Performance Plus Quick Oil Change
800-968-9000 | P: 616-392-5936
JKlingenberg@ppqoc.com
Tom Murdoch
Murdoch Marketing
+1 6162830057
email us here