Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife Announces Final Schedule and Best Taste Award Winners

Sunset Vilano Beach

Some of the southeast's most beautiful sunsets from the Vilano Beach Pier

Tickets include culinary and unlimited wine, spirits and beer tastings with a souvenir glass

Best Taste Award winning restaurants, included Chef Kenny Gilbert's Best Taste Overall from Silkie's Chicken & Champagne Bar

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife - November 4 - 6, 2022 in Vilano Beach, St. Augustine, FL

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife is a culinary weekend like no other in beautiful Vilano Beach, just minutes from historic St. Augustine. Event tickets are all-inclusive with unlimited food and drinks.”
— Festival Organizers
ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The final schedule for Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, presented by Publix + GreenWise Market has been announced along with the BEST TASTE award-winning restaurant dishes, which will be showcased at Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife’s – W3 Main Event Block Party, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2 – 5 pm, located on Vivian Browning Avenue in Vilano Beach.

The award competition participating restaurants were recently judged and awarded the following medals for their dishes: BEST OVERALL Gold: Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar, Jacksonville, FL; BEST SAVORY Gold: Amici’s Italian Restaurant, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SAVORY Silver: Lotus Noodle Bar, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SAVORY Bronze: Beaches at Vilano; BEST SWEET Gold: Vilano Main Street Diner, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SWEET Silver: Blacksheep Restaurant Group; BEST SEAFOOD - Gold (Tie): Catch 27, St. Augustine, FL and Costa Brava, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SEAFOOD Silver (Tie): Pesca by Michael’s, St. Augustine, FL and Cap’s on the Water, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SEAFOOD Bronze: The Reef Restaurant, St. Augustine, FL; BEST PRESENTATION: Odd Birds Kitchen & Cocktail Lounge, St. Augustine, FL.

In addition, attendees will vote for their favorite bites and sips during the event on Saturday, November 5 the PEOPLE’S CHOICE Awards, presented by Publix + GreenWise Market. One People’s Choice Medal Award Winner in seven categories, including beverage tastings will be announced on the Music Stage at 4:45 pm. The following is a final schedule of events for Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, with limited tickets left available for some events. Visit the festival website at www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com for additional information and tickets.

Friday, November 4
W3 Master Classes, presented by Publix + GreenWise Market
These interactive and intimate learning experiences showcase local and celebrity guest chefs and beverage experts. Each class includes tasting bites with a paired wine or a signature cocktail. $60 per person, *Limited tickets available
11:30 am – 12:30 pm: “Luxe Brunch at Home: Easy Braised Pork Belly & Garlic Confit Potatoes” with Chef Ellie Schultze, Main Street Diner and a brunch cocktail with Kelley Fitzsimonds, Little Blue Cooler Productions, featuring Mijenta Tequila, Official Festival Tequila

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: “Pasta Alla Norma”
Enjoy learning how to prepare a light Italian dish – perfect for holiday entertaining with Chef Iain McWilliam, Corporate Chef, Sysco, Official Festival Food Service. Zac Cole, with The Swig Spirit Tastings, will be pairing a signature cocktail with Strega, Italian Liqueur.

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: “Best of Bardstown Bourbon” with Brandon Smith, Brand Ambassador
A select tasting of premium bourbons with some perfectly paired tasting bites

Guided Tours through the GTM Research Reserve/Wine & Cheese Paired Reception
Guana Tolomato Matanzas (GTM) Research Reserve
505 Guana River Rd #6527, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, $45 for person, *Limited tickets available
• Friday, November 4, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm; Saturday, November 5, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm; Sunday, November 6, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Friday, November 4
Whiskey Inspired “Pig Pickin” on the Pier, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Vilano Beach Pier, presented by the Florida Times-Union/jacksonville.com and the St. Augustine Record/staugustine.com
260 Vilano Road, St. Augustine, FL 32084, $79 per person

The happiest of happy hours shared with the Bluebird of Happiness, on Vilano Beach’s famous Pier. Guests will enjoy a variety of unlimited whiskies, wines and beers, along with tasting whiskey inspired classic cocktails and more with a souvenir glass. Culinary bites and a showcase “Pig Pickin’ on the Pier” with whole hog barbecue, sides from Peculiar Pig Farm & Heart & SoulFood Truck and live music from Yael & Gabriel – all taking place on the Vilano Beach Pier overlooking the Matanzas Inlet.

Saturday, November 5
W3 Main Event – Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, presented by Sysco, Vivian Browning Avenue Block Party, Vilano Beach, St. Augustine, FL 32084, $119 per person
Tickets are ALL-INCLUSIVE with food and drink tastings included, from some of northeast Florida’s best restaurants and world-renowned spirits, wines and beers.

Publix + GreenWise Market Cooking Demo Stage at W3 Main Event with some great recipes for the holidays and free tasting bites for the first 50 people seated in each session.
• 2:15 pm – 2:45 pm: Iain McWilliam, Sysco, Jacksonville, FL
“Braised Short Rib & Pork Belly” Learn some professional hacks from Chef Iain on making Braised Short Ribs and Pork Belly
• 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Kenny Gilbert, Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne Bar, Jacksonville, FL, “One of Oprah’s Favorite Holiday Dishes” Field Peas with Smoked Turkey Potlicker, Root Vegetables, Savory Herbs, Spices & Cornbread Crumble
• 3:45 pm – 4:15 pm: Rebecca Reed, Blacksheep Restaurant Group, Jacksonville, FL “Faux-rerero Rochers” with Executive Pastry Chef, Rebecca Reed
• 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm: Michael Lugo, Michael’s St. Augustine & Pesca by Michael’s, Vilano Beach “Crispy Yellowtail Snapper with Tostones and Pineapple Nuoc Cham” Guests will get a a preview of what’s to come from Chef Michael Lugo early next year from Pesca by Michael’s in Vilano Beach

Sunday, November 6
“W3 Sunday Jazz Brunch” Casa Monica Resort & Spa – 95 Cordova Street, St. Augustine, FL
The grand finale brunch at the Casa Monica Resort & Spa will be a great way to end the weekend – an all-inclusive culinary and drink ticket for a fantastic Brunch Buffet with gourmet stations for breakfast and lunch lovers alike. Beverage tasting stations will include sparkling wine, Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, spirts, wine and beer, $119 per person.

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife is presented by Publix + GreenWise Market is supported by St. Johns County Tourism Development Council, St. Johns Cultural Council, St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra, Florida’s Historic Coast, Vilano Beach Main Street and Sysco.

