Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife Announces Final Schedule and Best Taste Award Winners
Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife - November 4 - 6, 2022 in Vilano Beach, St. Augustine, FL
Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife is a culinary weekend like no other in beautiful Vilano Beach, just minutes from historic St. Augustine. Event tickets are all-inclusive with unlimited food and drinks.”ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The final schedule for Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, presented by Publix + GreenWise Market has been announced along with the BEST TASTE award-winning restaurant dishes, which will be showcased at Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife’s – W3 Main Event Block Party, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2 – 5 pm, located on Vivian Browning Avenue in Vilano Beach.
— Festival Organizers
The award competition participating restaurants were recently judged and awarded the following medals for their dishes: BEST OVERALL Gold: Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar, Jacksonville, FL; BEST SAVORY Gold: Amici’s Italian Restaurant, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SAVORY Silver: Lotus Noodle Bar, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SAVORY Bronze: Beaches at Vilano; BEST SWEET Gold: Vilano Main Street Diner, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SWEET Silver: Blacksheep Restaurant Group; BEST SEAFOOD - Gold (Tie): Catch 27, St. Augustine, FL and Costa Brava, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SEAFOOD Silver (Tie): Pesca by Michael’s, St. Augustine, FL and Cap’s on the Water, St. Augustine, FL; BEST SEAFOOD Bronze: The Reef Restaurant, St. Augustine, FL; BEST PRESENTATION: Odd Birds Kitchen & Cocktail Lounge, St. Augustine, FL.
In addition, attendees will vote for their favorite bites and sips during the event on Saturday, November 5 the PEOPLE’S CHOICE Awards, presented by Publix + GreenWise Market. One People’s Choice Medal Award Winner in seven categories, including beverage tastings will be announced on the Music Stage at 4:45 pm. The following is a final schedule of events for Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, with limited tickets left available for some events. Visit the festival website at www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com for additional information and tickets.
Friday, November 4
W3 Master Classes, presented by Publix + GreenWise Market
These interactive and intimate learning experiences showcase local and celebrity guest chefs and beverage experts. Each class includes tasting bites with a paired wine or a signature cocktail. $60 per person, *Limited tickets available
11:30 am – 12:30 pm: “Luxe Brunch at Home: Easy Braised Pork Belly & Garlic Confit Potatoes” with Chef Ellie Schultze, Main Street Diner and a brunch cocktail with Kelley Fitzsimonds, Little Blue Cooler Productions, featuring Mijenta Tequila, Official Festival Tequila
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: “Pasta Alla Norma”
Enjoy learning how to prepare a light Italian dish – perfect for holiday entertaining with Chef Iain McWilliam, Corporate Chef, Sysco, Official Festival Food Service. Zac Cole, with The Swig Spirit Tastings, will be pairing a signature cocktail with Strega, Italian Liqueur.
2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: “Best of Bardstown Bourbon” with Brandon Smith, Brand Ambassador
A select tasting of premium bourbons with some perfectly paired tasting bites
Guided Tours through the GTM Research Reserve/Wine & Cheese Paired Reception
Guana Tolomato Matanzas (GTM) Research Reserve
505 Guana River Rd #6527, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, $45 for person, *Limited tickets available
• Friday, November 4, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm; Saturday, November 5, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm; Sunday, November 6, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Friday, November 4
Whiskey Inspired “Pig Pickin” on the Pier, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Vilano Beach Pier, presented by the Florida Times-Union/jacksonville.com and the St. Augustine Record/staugustine.com
260 Vilano Road, St. Augustine, FL 32084, $79 per person
The happiest of happy hours shared with the Bluebird of Happiness, on Vilano Beach’s famous Pier. Guests will enjoy a variety of unlimited whiskies, wines and beers, along with tasting whiskey inspired classic cocktails and more with a souvenir glass. Culinary bites and a showcase “Pig Pickin’ on the Pier” with whole hog barbecue, sides from Peculiar Pig Farm & Heart & SoulFood Truck and live music from Yael & Gabriel – all taking place on the Vilano Beach Pier overlooking the Matanzas Inlet.
Saturday, November 5
W3 Main Event – Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, presented by Sysco, Vivian Browning Avenue Block Party, Vilano Beach, St. Augustine, FL 32084, $119 per person
Tickets are ALL-INCLUSIVE with food and drink tastings included, from some of northeast Florida’s best restaurants and world-renowned spirits, wines and beers.
Publix + GreenWise Market Cooking Demo Stage at W3 Main Event with some great recipes for the holidays and free tasting bites for the first 50 people seated in each session.
• 2:15 pm – 2:45 pm: Iain McWilliam, Sysco, Jacksonville, FL
“Braised Short Rib & Pork Belly” Learn some professional hacks from Chef Iain on making Braised Short Ribs and Pork Belly
• 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Kenny Gilbert, Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne Bar, Jacksonville, FL, “One of Oprah’s Favorite Holiday Dishes” Field Peas with Smoked Turkey Potlicker, Root Vegetables, Savory Herbs, Spices & Cornbread Crumble
• 3:45 pm – 4:15 pm: Rebecca Reed, Blacksheep Restaurant Group, Jacksonville, FL “Faux-rerero Rochers” with Executive Pastry Chef, Rebecca Reed
• 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm: Michael Lugo, Michael’s St. Augustine & Pesca by Michael’s, Vilano Beach “Crispy Yellowtail Snapper with Tostones and Pineapple Nuoc Cham” Guests will get a a preview of what’s to come from Chef Michael Lugo early next year from Pesca by Michael’s in Vilano Beach
Sunday, November 6
“W3 Sunday Jazz Brunch” Casa Monica Resort & Spa – 95 Cordova Street, St. Augustine, FL
The grand finale brunch at the Casa Monica Resort & Spa will be a great way to end the weekend – an all-inclusive culinary and drink ticket for a fantastic Brunch Buffet with gourmet stations for breakfast and lunch lovers alike. Beverage tasting stations will include sparkling wine, Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, spirts, wine and beer, $119 per person.
Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife is presented by Publix + GreenWise Market is supported by St. Johns County Tourism Development Council, St. Johns Cultural Council, St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra, Florida’s Historic Coast, Vilano Beach Main Street and Sysco.
