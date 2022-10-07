ST24, ST25 rice trademarks protected in Australia

VIETNAM, October 7 - SYDNEY — Australian Intellectual Property (IP Australia) has officially issued trademark protection certificates to three trademarks of ST24 and ST24 rice produced by Hồ Quang Trị Private Enterprise.

The decision was issued on September 27, 2022.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency in Sydney, Ngân Trần, an IP expert from Maygust Trademark Attorneys said that the certificate will be valid for 10 years from June 7, 2021.

It can be extended by another 10 years providing criteria are met, she said.

On April 22, 2021, the office received an application from T&L Global Foods Supply PTY LTD regarding the trademark registration of ST24 and ST25 rice as "Rice; Best Rice of The World".

In May 2021, the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia sent a dispatch to IP Australia objecting to T&L's trademark registration of ST24 and ST25 rice.

The office was scheduled to announce its response to T&L on September 11, 2022.

Recently on its website, IP Australia changed the status of the case to "Lapsed/Not Protected", which means it refused the firm's application.

At the same time, IP Australia announced that three trademarks under Hồ Quang Trị Private Enterprise are protected in Australia.

Việt Nam – Australia trade up in eight months

Trade revenue between Việt Nam and Australia approximated US$11 billion in the first eight months of 2022, up 37.44 per cent from a year earlier, statistics show.

Notably, Việt Nam’s exports to Australia surged 42 per cent to $4.9 billion, according to Việt Nam’s trade office in the country.

Among the main exports to Australia, fishery products brought home $247.6 million (up 49 per cent), timber and wood products $135.4 million (up 23.99 per cent), confectionery over $50 million (up 50 per cent), and steel $142 million (up 232.92 per cent).

Meanwhile, imports also rose 34.75 per cent, with input materials for production such as coal, iron ore, metal, and wheat being the main commodities purchased from Australia.

Nguyễn Phú Hòa, head of Việt Nam’s trade office, attributed the impressive export growth to the increasing diversity and competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, efforts by Vietnamese firms to help their products get a foothold in the Australian market, and localities’ support for businesses in trade promotion. — VNS