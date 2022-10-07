Exhibition showcases advanced metalworking in HCM City

VIETNAM, October 7 - HCM CITY — A wide range of advanced metalworking tools and solutions from 250 brands from 20 countries are on display at METALEX Vietnam Exhibition in HCM City from October 6 to 8.

Taking place at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, the annual international exhibition is held by RX Tradex Vietnam - ASEAN's leading exhibition organiser.

As the greatest metalworking event in ASEAN, the exhibition has provided machine suppliers with comprehensive metalworking experiences over the years, and metalworking tools and solutions for industrialists looking to boost their productivity in a competitive business environment.

It returns with famous brands such as Accretech, Epson, Mitutoyo, Takamaz, Yamaha, Hiwin, LKM, New Century, Delta, and Showadenki, as well as eight international group pavilions.

Speaking at the exhibition's opening ceremony on Thursday, Vũ Trọng Tài, general director of RX Tradex Vietnam, said the exhibition had been the leading way for Vietnamese industrialists to update their knowledge with the latest technologies in metalworking and manufacturing.

It is expected to welcome more than 10,000 buyers and manufacturers.

“We wish all participants to harvest new business contracts, new connections and growth opportunities,” he said.

Participants could seize attractive opportunities to connect with international pavilions that will showcase unique technologies and services.

They could also expand their business opportunities through co-location events.

"Supporting Industry Show 2022" was co-organised by RX Tradex Vietnam with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in HCM City, the city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) and the Centre for Supporting Industries Development (CSID) at the METALEX Vietnam exhibition area.

This co-located exhibition opens up opportunities for domestic component suppliers to connect with Japanese assembly companies to create an effective partnership for both sides and request machine upgrades to improve production capacity.

Many Japanese companies are displaying equipment and spare parts, and Vietnamese component manufacturers are presenting their industrial components.

Matsumoto, chief representative of JETRO in HCM City, said trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan had advanced significantly over the past few years.

More than 55 per cent of all businesses would like to grow their operations in Việt Nam during the next one to two years, the highest percentage in Southeast Asia, he said.

Takashi Matsuike, general manager of Mitutoyo, said, “I will invite industrialists to experience our innovative technologies and new ideas, and expand connections in this exhibition.”

Cao Thị Phi Vân, deputy head of ITPC, said the city had carried out a number of trade and investment promotion activities to boost the development of supporting industries over the past years.

“This supporting industry expo creates favourable conditions for domestic component suppliers and manufacturers to seek potential partners and expand their collaboration,” she said.

Other activities at the exhibition enhance the experience for industrialists with excellent customer engagement activities and services for all parties involved.

The "Technology Runway" showcases the breakthroughs and outstanding functionality of enterprise machines, while gaining new insights into buyers' needs and meeting their requirements.

There are a series of specialised seminars with the main topic, “Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) and Potential Applications.”

Attendees are offered the opportunity to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in metal 3D printing, applications and solutions, as well as future trends from leading industry experts.

The highlight activity and a very interesting experience for Vietnamese industrialists is the “Puzzle Challenge”. Winners go through three difficulty levels to get an exclusive laser engraved gift from the organisers.

RX Tradex Vietnam also cooperated with the Vietnam Welding Society (VWS) to organise the final round of "Welding Competition 2022".

The competition honors outstanding individuals and companies in the field of welding technology, and creates an effective platform for business exchange and connection. — VNS