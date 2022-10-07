Đà Lạt vegetables exported to Singapore, RoK

VIETNAM, October 7 - HÀ NỘI — Lettuce cultivated in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng’s Đà Lạt City has been exported to Singapore and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

According to the municipal People’s Committee, about 24 tonnes of lettuce and other vegetables from the city's Langbiang Farm were shipped to Singapore at the beginning of October.

Trần Huy Dương, the farm’s owner, said the vegetables were cultivated with the application of hi-tech farming methods, adding that they must meet the food safety standards of both Việt Nam and importing countries.

The local administration also said that up to 50 tonnes of vegetables were ordered each week by enterprises from RoK and Japan.

Đà Lạt, blessed with fertile soil and favourable climate conditions, is known as the kingdom of vegetables and flowers.

It is set to become a flower export hub in Southeast Asia and aims to raise its annual export value of this product far beyond the current US$50 million to match its yearly capacity of 3.1 billion cuts. — VNS