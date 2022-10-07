EMU Organizes 62th Independence Day Event for Nigerian Students

On behalf of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Nigerian Students Association, EMU International Student Activities and Student Unions Unit organized an event on the occasion of the 62th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu attended the said event.

The event was held on Friday, 30 September 2022 at the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate Activity Hall. Muhammad Al-Mustapha Hamzah who is currently acting as the President of the EMU Nigerian Students Association, delivered the opening speech of the event. During the speech, Hamzah welcomed everyone who attended the event and thanked Vice Rector Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu for her contributions on the event. Delivering a speech during the event, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu celebrated the independence day of Nigerian students.

Following the speeches, a documentary on the history of Nigeria was screened. A quiz contest was held at the end of the documentary screening where all the participants tried to answer the questions with the information they just learnt from the documentary. Winners received their awards at the end of the competition. The event ended with a cocktail party held at the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate.