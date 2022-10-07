National Defense University Visits EMU

The Vice Rector of the Republic of Turkey National Defense University Prof. Dr. Serdar Salman and the accompanying delegation paid a visit to the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, on Monday, 3 October, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The said courtesy visit took place in Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın’s office. Thanking Prof. Dr. Salman and the accompanying delegation for their visit, Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın provided information about EMU's activities. After the courtesy visit, Prof. Dr. Salman presented Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın a plaque to mark the visit.