Dr. Gershom Sikaala Releases Delete offense His Latest Life Changing Book
The book contains ten chapters that cover topics including the relationship between spirituality and offense, the origins of offense, and how to release it
Deleting offense will set you free and heal your body! I am so excited for this new book. I poured my heart and soul into this book.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gershom Sikaala’s most recent best selling publication Delete Offense, was released on October 5th and is currently available for order. As an increasingly schismatic society impacts all spheres of relationships, there has perhaps never been a greater need in modern times to address the spiritual health of the individual and community. Sikaala’s book shares guidance for learning to control and avoid anger in relationships through spiritual awakening.
The 124-page book contains ten chapters that cover a range of topics including the relationship between spirituality and offense, the origins of offense, and how to release it. Each section includes quotations from the Bible that provide a deeper context for the teachings and inspiration for the reader.
Dr. Sikaala has identified that the two main sources of offense are poor choices and not creating a life in the image of God’s heart. In Chapter 4, The Roots of Offense, he explains that while no one is exempt from pain and heartache in relationships, being fully committed to the love of God can eliminate lasting displeasure. Some hurt, betrayal, and slander by friends and family, intentional and unintentional, are inevitable. Those who can accept this can overcome resentment through forgiveness. According to the author, nurturing a spiritual partnership is essential to gaining the ability to pardon the behavior of others and release the ill effects of relational challenges.
The book further explores viable mechanisms for creating an offense-free workplace and shares guidance on how to move forward with perseverance during these challenging times.
Born in Zambia, Dr. Gershom Sikaala currently lives in the Los Angeles area where he appears on his own syndicated show, “You Will Never Be The Same.” An international charitable entrepreneur, he founded Zambikes, which manufactures and sells bamboo bicycles in more than 60 nations and provides jobs to many local workers in Zambia. He is also the creator of Purekonect, an alternative social media platform that protects personal data while connecting families and friends.
Dr. Sikaala holds a Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy and Humanity from United Graduate College Seminary and a degree in business administration from the University of Cambridge in Zambia. He is the author of multiple books, including Breakthrough Thinking and Look At God. His last release, Look At God, was an Amazon best seller in Christian books within 24 hours of its release.
“We are living in the last days. It is important for each of us to be on guard, pick our battles,” Dr. Gershom Sikaala cautions. “Without preparation we may find ourselves harboring offense, being the enemy’s conduit of betrayal, rejection, and destruction of other believers. When people live unoffended they are more likely to be healthy, thrive, and succeed mentally and financially.
Deleting offense will set you free and heal your body! I am so excited for this new book. I poured my heart and soul into this book. The Holy Spirit moved in my life through birthing this book. Get free from generational offense, relationships and watch God move miraculously in your life.
