SCAN Health Plan Receives 4.5-Star Medicare Rating for Sixth Consecutive Year
SCAN Is Only Plan in California to Achieve 4.5 Star Rating Six Years in a Row Holding Position as Leader in Medicare AdvantageLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, is now the only plan in California to earn a 4.5-star rating* from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the sixth consecutive year.
“Achieving a 4.5-star rating six years in a row is an amazing feat,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN Health Plan continues to prove itself the leader in Medicare Advantage and the best choice for older adults seeking a health plan in an increasingly competitive market. This recognition is a direct result of our continued commitment to our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
According to news reports, 2023 is “the most difficult star ratings season since before the pandemic.” That’s because CMS has raised its quality standards, which were relaxed during the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, many Medicare Advantage plans have said they were expecting to lose stars this season.
SCAN executives say the not-for-profit’s focus on consistent and improved performance led to its record-breaking achievement.
“Our strong collaborations with provider partners, attention to issues that matter most to older adults, such as falls, physical activity and incontinence, and bold steps to improve medication adherence among Black and Hispanic members all played a key role in SCAN’s sixth year recognition,” said Dr. Romilla Batra, Chief Medical Officer of SCAN Health Plan.
While SCAN’s benefits and availability vary by plan and county, all plans in 2023 include coverage for doctor visits, preventive care and hospital stays—at $0 in many plans. SCAN also offers a variety of value-added benefits, such as hearing aids, over-the-counter medications, transportation, podiatry services, gym memberships and acupuncture and chiropractic services.
In 2023 SCAN is also launching SCAN Affirm Partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), a pioneering, first-of-its-kind Medicare Advantage plan exclusively for LGBTQ+ older adults, in collaboration with Included Health**, the only integrated virtual care and navigation platform.
As of January 1, 2023, SCAN Health Plan will operate in 13 California counties including Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Alameda, San Mateo, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, Stanislaus and Santa Clara.
SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) will operate in Nye County and Clark County, Nevada.
SCAN Health Plan (Texas) will operate in Harris and Bexar Counties, Texas.
SCAN Desert Health Plan will operate in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties in Arizona.
For more information, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com.
* 4.5 Star rating applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2018-2023 except SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO SNP) and VillageHealth (HMO-POS SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.
**Other providers are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Health Plan, which is part of SCAN Group, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California, Arizona and Nevada. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. To learn more, visit www.scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
